Don’t hurt our ships: Prof. Wang Wen of Renmin University, who advises the Chinese government, says the warning goes to the US, Israel — and Iran — as an Iranian tanker carries China’s oil into a US blockade (according to our host’s Tehran contacts). Then he tells Tehran it “needs to be smarter”, says the US and Israel “will pay”, and offers China’s own century of invasion as the 100-year answer.

— 06:35 Shenzhen: the three outcomes of the Trump–Xi–Putin summit, as Prof. Wang sees them.

— 23:44 “We cannot be the world police”: China’s limits in the Iran war.

— 36:09 China’s red line: “Don’t hurt the Chinese people. Don’t hurt the Chinese vessel.”

What you’ll learn: why Prof. Wang says Shenzhen was “not Yalta” · what China says it protects in the Gulf — navigation, energy routes, its people · why he calls China “a mediator… rather than a security guarantor” · what China’s own history tells Iran, in his words · why our host says Iran negotiated in good faith.

Sourcing note: The “Line Breaker” tanker and the 14 laden tankers are our host’s report from contacts in Tehran and could not be found in public reporting. Prof. Wang speaks for himself, not for the Chinese government. Public record: the Shenzhen trilateral (19 Nov) issued a joint peace declaration with a nuclear-risk dialogue and a pledge on stable energy flows; Kpler (22 Oct) projected Iran’s oil revenue could fall to zero by mid-December; the US reinstated its blockade of Iranian ports on 14 July; Iran’s foreign minister called the blockade “an act of war” on 22 April; Oman’s foreign minister said a deal was “within reach” hours before the 28 February strikes; Amnesty International says the Minab school strike killed 156 people, including 120 children.

#Iran #China #StraitOfHormuz #Shenzhen #APEC2026 #WangWen #Geopolitics #TransitionProtocol