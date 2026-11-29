Beijing will not police the Strait of Hormuz. But if Chinese ships are hit, says Prof. Wang Wen, China will pay back equally.

Prof. Wang Wen, Dean of the Chongyang Institute for Financial Studies at Renmin University of China, joins Zulfiqar Ali to explain how China sees the end-game of the U.S.–Iran war, why Beijing refuses to fill the vacuum the United States may leave in the Gulf, and what happens if U.S. naval action reaches Iranian oil bound for China.

⏱ 20:14 Why China won't fill the U.S. vacuum • 33:24 If the U.S. Navy fires on China-bound tankers • 43:32 Five Western misconceptions about China

What you'll learn

• Why Prof. Wang expects a grey-zone deal — conditional passage through Hormuz, partial sanctions easing, an unwritten ceasefire — not a victory

• Why he says insurance premiums and shipping costs, not missiles, will decide the Iran war

• The three roles China would take in the Gulf, and the one it rules out

• How Washington and Beijing manage a crisis at sea under "constructive strategic stability"

• Why Prof. Wang calls China one of the biggest losers of this warLike and subscribe. Support independent work on Substack — $5 a month; Transition Protocol takes money from no one but its readers and listeners.

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