Pravin:Trump’s $6B Offer Netanyahu Beyond His Control, Iran Threatens Gulf Lifelines,IRAN’S WARNING

Trump offered Iran $6 billion to reopen Hormuz, and, Pravin Sawhney says, conceded he has no control over Netanyahu. Iran’s answer, carried back by Pakistan’s Field Marshal Asim Munir: the next war “will not be the 40-day war” — if attacked, Iran would hit desalination plants, power grids, ports, refineries, US AI infrastructure in the Gulf and the seven subsea cables under Hormuz. Host Zulfiqar Ali brings what people in the room with Munir told him: Pakistan has decided to stand with Iran.

— 07:23 The $6 billion offer: Trump’s terms for Iran, as the guest describes them.

— 08:15 “He has no control over Netanyahu.”

— 11:38 The message: “this time, the war will be different.”

— 22:57 Pakistan’s decision — per people in the room with Asim Munir.

— 32:57 Netanyahu and the 27 October clock.

What you’ll learn: what Washington offered Tehran through Pakistan and what came back · what Iran says the next war would reach, and what that means for the Gulf’s water, power and internet · which side Pakistan has chosen, and who in Beijing signed off · why Pravin Sawhney thinks Netanyahu won’t wait for Israel’s election · why he thinks Trump would rather give up the petrodollar than follow him.

Sourcing note: The message Munir carried is Pravin Sawhney’s account; on 13 October Mohsen Rezaei publicly warned that cables, data centres and AI facilities in the region could be attacked if war resumes (Al Jazeera) — the desalination and power-grid elements were not found in public reporting. Pakistan’s decision is our host’s own sourcing and cannot be independently verified. Israel votes on 27 October; on 14 October Netanyahu said a strike before the election is “not convenient for us”. Hegseth made an unannounced visit to Israel and met Netanyahu on 20 October (Axios, via Reuters); the base and other attendees are the guest’s account. A $6 billion release linked to Hormuz was reported in April and denied by the US; the uranium term was not found. US departure orders for the Gulf states were issued in March 2026; we found no October order and no report of a strike on Iranian missiles in Iraq. Yanbu is Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea port; the RAF retired the Tornado in 2019. Pakistan suspended trade at the Taftan and Gabd-Rimdan crossings on 16–18 October#Iran #Trump #Netanyahu #Pakistan #AsimMunir #StraitOfHormuz #PravinSawhney #TransitionProtocol