Pravin:China Over US:Pakistan’s Choice If Push Comes to Shove,CLOSED BY DAY What Happens at Night

Under US pressure, Pakistan shut its Iran crossings. A senior Pakistani official says the trade never stopped. He told our host: “the gates are closed, but the borders are open” — and Pakistan is “not going to do much more.” Indian analyst Pravin Sawhney explains why Pakistan’s generals can say that.

— 02:33 Why Pakistan’s generals “understand the Americans very well” — an Indian analyst’s verdict.

— 26:15 The official’s answer: what Pakistan did, and what it won’t do.

— 39:23 If push comes to shove: China or the US?

What you’ll learn: what Pakistan actually agreed to when Washington pressed it on Iran · why Iran has not blamed Pakistan · how Pakistan became the mediator both sides need · why Trump endorsed Netanyahu nine days before Israel votes · where the next trouble in West Asia comes from.

Sourcing note: The account of the closures and the trade is our host’s own sourcing from a senior Pakistani official and cannot be independently verified. Pravin Sawhney speaks as an analyst; he says on air he has no sources of his own. Several of his specifics could not be located in public reporting: the “Persian Gulf Data Authority”, Ansar Allah’s threat to Suez shipping, Netanyahu’s new map, and reports of US warships in Pakistan’s EEZ. Public record: Iran crossings in Pakistan’s Gwadar and Panjgur districts were shut as a “precautionary” measure. Pakistan will chair the IMF and World Bank Boards of Governors in 2027, for the first time since 1953. Trump endorsed Netanyahu on 18 October; Israel votes on 27 October. APEC meets in Shenzhen on 18–19 November. Iran fired two missiles at Diego Garcia in March; neither hit. Zelensky asked the EU for €70bn+ for 2027.#Pakistan #Iran #PravinSawhney #Trump #Netanyahu #China #Geopolitics #TransitionProtocol



