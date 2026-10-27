Pravin Sawhney:Netanyahu’s Chiefs Refused to Bomb Iran. Pakistan Refused MBS’s Yemen War.

Sources tell Transition Protocol that this month two leaders asked for more war and were refused. Days before Israel’s election, Netanyahu ordered 200 fighter-bombers against Iran — and his military and Mossad chiefs said no. MBS pushed Pakistan to fight Ansar Allah — and Field Marshal Asim Munir said no, then told Riyadh to go to Tehran. On 26 October Saudi Arabia’s defence minister did. Host Zulfiqar Ali brings his sources’ account; military analyst Pravin Sawhney, from India, brings the regional picture — and Brazil.

— 29:47 War plan one: the 200-bomber order and the two chiefs who refused — per our host’s sources.

— 32:12 War plan two: MBS, the rupee, Qatar — and Pakistan’s refusal, per our host’s sources.

— 33:42 The way out: why the Saudis went to Tehran, and the shield the four discussed.

What you’ll learn: what our host’s sources say happened in Netanyahu’s office in the last three days · why, per those sources, the chiefs refused · what Saudi Arabia, Pakistan and Türkiye discussed with Iran · why Pakistan told MBS it would not attack Ansar Allah · when Iran will join the Makkah pact · why Pravin Sawhney says Lula’s win is Trump’s Western Hemisphere problem.

Sourcing note: Both refusals, the reasons given, the Saudi offer, the “joint defense” against Israeli hegemony and Iran’s plan to join the Makkah pact are our host’s own sourcing and cannot be independently verified. Pravin Sawhney’s account of Zamir and Mossad (16:15) is his own information. The “$1 billion” mentioned at 08:48 is, in the guest’s words, what “the cynics would say”; our host’s sources gave no figure. The “$100,000 per day” for tanker captains is unverified by the guest’s own account; the Financial Times reported about $100,000 a month plus $50,000 per Hormuz transit.

Public record: Netanyahu said on 21 October he had instructed the IDF and Mossad to overthrow Iran’s government. IDF Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir said on 23 October there were no indications of a need to strike Iran before the election (Channel 13). Pakistan denied on 8 October that its jets had struck Ansar Allah. Iran’s Mohsen Rezaei hosted Prince Khalid bin Salman, Field Marshal Asim Munir and Ibrahim Kalin in Tehran on 26 October; the four agreed to continue consultations. The Makkah Joint Defence Agreement was signed on 7 August. Lula won Brazil’s runoff on 25 October with 51.79% (TSE count).

#Israel #Iran #Netanyahu #IsraelElection #SaudiArabia #Pakistan #Lula #TransitionProtocol