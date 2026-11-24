As the China trilateral ended, Zulfiqar Ali's sources say, Tehran and Islamabad were told President Xi had persuaded President Trump to reconsider his military options on Iran. Immediately after, Iran declared the US naval blockade an act of war — and, for the first time, its airspace a red line. The host's sources also say the Supreme Leader has ordered the blockade broken and that General Vahidi holds the mandate (the host is clear he does not know the plan or the timing). Defence analyst Pravin Sawhney, in New Delhi, cites reports of 14 Iranian-flagged tankers waiting at Kharg Island — not yet moving — and argues Trump will hold fire until 1 January to protect the China trilateral and the Miami G20 (14–15 December). They end the episode in open disagreement.



12:15 What Tehran was told about Xi and Trump

32:30 The order: Rezaei, Vahidi and the plan

10:35 14 tankers at Kharg

42:56 "I will disagree with you entirely"



WHAT YOU'LL LEARN

• What sources say Xi told Trump about Iran — and what Tehran did immediately after

• Why Iran now calls the blockade an act of war — and what its airspace red line means

• What the host's sources say about the order to break the blockade, and what they don't

• Why Sawhney expects US restraint until 1 January: the trilateral, the G20, the new Congress

• Iran's liquid-fuel missile claim, explained: range vs logistics

• How Qatar and Pakistan are mediating, and why the blockade is more porous than it looks

#Iran #StraitOfHormuz #IranBlockade #Kharg #Trump #Geopolitics #PravinSawhney