Pravin Sawhney :“It Will Shock Everybody”: Russia Flew In, and Iran Wants Its 50-Year War Over

Our sources say Putin approved “extraordinary material” for Iran, flown in on Russian cargo jets with Russian personnel. Host Zulfiqar Ali reports what three people close to Iran’s leadership told him — including their warning that Iran’s answer to a US strike “will shock everybody” — and that Iran’s Supreme Leader summoned his IRGC commanders and told them ending any war forced on Iran is their “religious duty”. Military analyst Pravin Sawhney, a former Indian Army officer and editor of FORCE, explains why, if Trump strikes after the 3 November vote, neither side would control what follows.

— 17:29 What Iran’s Supreme Leader told IRGC commanders, according to our host’s sources.

— 20:37 “Neither side controls anything, so where is the ladder?”

— 28:04 What our sources say Russia flew in — and what China is providing.

What you’ll learn: what our host’s sources say Moscow and Beijing have provided Iran · what Tehran has told Washington good faith would cost · what Iran’s leader told his commanders · why Sawhney says a US build-up in the Gulf is a vulnerability · what Trump stands to lose — APEC in China, the Putin channel, the Ukraine track.

Sourcing note: The reports of Russian cargo flights, Russian personnel, President Putin’s approval and Chinese BeiDou support are our host’s own sourcing from three people in one chain; they have not been independently confirmed. The only Il-76 flights to Tehran we found in public reporting date from late December 2025 to early January 2026. The Supreme Leader’s reply to Washington and his audience with IRGC commanders are also our host’s sourcing. Pravin Sawhney’s account of a Supreme Leader instruction for a response “without geographical limitations” and of Senator Chris Murphy calling a war plan “insane” could not be located. Public record: Trump said on 8 October there would be no US strikes before the midterms; Qatar presented a seven-day draft in Tehran on 25 October and an Iranian official called it “a list of unacceptable ideas” on 28 October (Reuters); Iran fired two intermediate-range missiles at Diego Garcia on 21 March — neither hit; the Army’s 20–21 October North Carolina exercise rehearsed temporary battlefield burials; the $6 billion in Iranian funds was reported in April as held in Qatari banks; Israel voted on 27 October; the new Congress is sworn in on 3 January 2027.#Iran #Russia #Putin #Trump #IRGC #Midterms #PravinSawhney #TransitionProtocol



