Iran has decided it won’t accept the US naval blockade, Zulfiqar Ali’s sources in Tehran say — and its plan is one CENTCOM never anticipated. Hours away, or held back by Xi’s G20?

Recorded on US Thanksgiving eve, 25 November 2026. Host Zulfiqar Ali shares what he was told by a participant in three days of round-the-clock meetings in Tehran — and military analyst Pravin Sawhney argues, on open sources, why nothing may move before the G20 in Miami (14–15 December).

⏱ 15:14 US warships “locked” · 23:00 “Iran will not put up with this naval blockade” · 38:15 “Not plans anticipated by Brad Cooper” · 21:40 Xi and the G20

What you’ll learn:

• What Iran’s leadership reportedly decided — and what it has not yet decided

• Why the G20 in Miami is the clock for both Washington and Tehran

• How Russia, China and Pakistan figure in Iran’s calculations

• Why breaking the blockade would mean a major escalation

• Where Ukraine fits into Trump’s timetable

#Iran #NavalBlockade #StraitOfHormuz #G20Miami #Pakistan #Geopolitics #TransitionProtocol