Xi and Putin backed Iran to Trump’s face in Shenzhen while Mossad’s chief pressed Washington to strike, sources tell Transition Protocol.
▶ 20:02 The warning — what our sources say was said ▶ 04:11 “1945 to 2026”: the end of the unipolar moment ▶ 26:13 The tankers loading at Kharg for China
WHAT YOU’LL LEARN
• What Zulfiqar Ali’s sources close to the Shenzhen talks say Xi and Putin told Trump about Iran — and how Trump left.
• Why Praveen calls Shenzhen “not a G3” but no longer a G1, and why he dates the end of American primacy to 19 November.
• The four-point outcome as the guest reads it: nuclear war, energy flow and Hormuz, UN reform, officials’ immunity.
• Why Trump’s Iran date is “after January 1” — and what the G20 at Doral on 14–15 December has to do with it.
• What happens if Iran’s tankers sail for China #Iran #TrumpXiPutin #Shenzhen #Multipolar #G20 #StraitOfHormuz #China #Russia
Praveen Sawhney: Xi and Putin Backed Iran to Trump's Face as Mossad Pushed Washington to Strike
Xi and Putin backed Iran to Trump’s face in Shenzhen while Mossad’s chief pressed Washington to strike, sources tell Transition Protocol.