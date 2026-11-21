Xi and Putin backed Iran to Trump’s face in Shenzhen while Mossad’s chief pressed Washington to strike, sources tell Transition Protocol.



▶ 20:02 The warning — what our sources say was said ▶ 04:11 “1945 to 2026”: the end of the unipolar moment ▶ 26:13 The tankers loading at Kharg for China



WHAT YOU’LL LEARN

• What Zulfiqar Ali’s sources close to the Shenzhen talks say Xi and Putin told Trump about Iran — and how Trump left.

• Why Praveen calls Shenzhen “not a G3” but no longer a G1, and why he dates the end of American primacy to 19 November.

• The four-point outcome as the guest reads it: nuclear war, energy flow and Hormuz, UN reform, officials’ immunity.

• Why Trump’s Iran date is “after January 1” — and what the G20 at Doral on 14–15 December has to do with it.

• What happens if Iran’s tankers sail for China #Iran #TrumpXiPutin #Shenzhen #Multipolar #G20 #StraitOfHormuz #China #Russia