Israeli intelligence officers — including a major general — have been seen inside Saudi Arabia’s war consultations in Riyadh, Transition Protocol’s Pakistani sources say. Here is why Riyadh needs them, who is refusing to fight for it, and what Yemen does next.

In this week’s edition of THE WEEK AHEAD, Pepe Escobar — speaking from Bangkok after midnight — joins host Zulfiqar Ali three weeks before the US midterms.

— The confirmation: Escobar asks on camera for visual proof; the host answers with what his Pakistani contacts saw in Riyadh, reconfirmed twice before and during the recording. (03:22)

— Riyadh’s appeal to China: according to Pepe Escobar’s sources in China, the Saudis asked for direct Chinese help. Reuters reported a Saudi appeal to Beijing on 17 September. (02:08)

— Who won’t fight: Turkey has said publicly it will not send troops against the Houthis; the host’s sources say Pakistan will defend Mecca and Medina — and that is all. (24:44)

— Yemen’s plan: Escobar’s Yemeni sources describe four stages, the last one at the Saudi border. (20:09)

— Iran: contacts in Tehran say they are ready, and hinted at weapons that “will surprise everybody”. (27:55)

TRANSITION PROTOCOL EXCLUSIVE: Our Pakistani military source reports firsthand sighting of Israeli intelligence officers—including a major general—in Riyadh.

#SaudiArabia #Yemen #Israel #Pakistan #China #PepeEscobar #Houthis #TransitionProtocol