Pepe:Iran’s Two Answers:Ready to Strike.Preparing to Bypass the Dollar.Iran’s “Coiled Cobra” Warning

Iran’s Two Answers: Ready to Strike. Preparing to Bypass the Dollar.

Pepe Escobar says Iran is “like a coiled cobra… ready to strike” — and a participant in Iran’s Friday leadership meeting told Zulfiqar Ali that if an attack on Iran comes from Dubai, “Dubai will be finished as a commercial center.” Their words, as relayed on air.

— 02:59 Pepe Escobar: why Iran is a “coiled cobra”, reconfirmed with Iranian diplomatic sources.

— 15:42 Inside the IMF meeting in Bangkok: Iran’s and Pakistan’s central bank heads — and, Pepe says, de-dollarization.

— 25:14 What Iran’s leaders decided on Friday, per a participant: “Not anymore.”

What you’ll learn: why Iran says it will no longer wait to be hit · why Oman and Dubai were named · what Iran’s and Pakistan’s central bankers discussed at the IMF meeting, according to Pepe Escobar · how Iranian oil may move to China over land · why, per our host’s sources, the Israelis are out of Riyadh’s war room.

Sourcing note: The Tehran meeting account, the Dubai and Oman lines, the Israelis leaving Riyadh’s war room and the reports on MBS are our host’s own sourcing and cannot be independently verified; the Supreme Leader has made no confirmed public appearance since March. The “coiled cobra” image is Pepe Escobar’s, from his sources and Iranian diplomatic contacts. Public record: the Iran–Pakistan central bankers’ meeting on the sidelines of the IMF/World Bank Annual Meetings in Bangkok was reported by Iran’s Mehr News Agency (agenda as reported there: banking cooperation and trade); President Trump said on 1 October renewed bombing after the midterms was “possible” and on 8 October that there would be no new attack before them; Taiz city is under siege, not captured (Al Jazeera, 10 October); the US naval blockade of Iran has operated since April, with incidents in the Gulf of Oman. The oil train to China is Pepe’s report and has not yet been reported elsewhere.

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