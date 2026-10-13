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PEPE ESCOBAR:Pakistani Officers: Israel Picks Saudi Targets, MBS Won’t Leave His Bunker

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Transition Protocol

Pakistani officers in Saudi Arabia’s Riyadh war room say they sit in the same room as CENTCOM and Israeli officers — and that target selection in the war on Yemen is done by CENTCOM and the Israelis. Host Zulfiqar Ali brings their account; Pepe Escobar, from Bangkok after midnight, brings Yemen’s next targets and Iran’s clock.

— 02:49 The next round: Aramco headquarters and King Khalid Airport, according to Pepe Escobar.

— 28:58 Pakistan’s real role: 15 advisers, “not even a team” — per our host’s sources.

— 35:39 Same room: what Pakistani personnel in the war room are reporting home.

What you’ll learn: who sits in Riyadh’s war room and who chooses the targets · what Ansar Allah has said it hits next · why Pakistan and Turkey are staying defensive · what our host’s sources say about MBS’s state of mind · why Iran expects an attack before the 3 November midterms.Sourcing note: The war-room and MBS reports are our host’s own sourcing from Pakistani military personnel and cannot be independently verified. The “Mossad” and “17 people” remarks are Pepe Escobar’s information; the host said on air he could not report it. The Saudi spokesman’s Eilat statement is as Escobar describes it; we have not located it. Public record: Riyadh airport was attacked on 6–8 October and operations resumed on 9 October; an Aramco facility south of Riyadh burned on 3 October; Turkey’s foreign minister said on 8 October the Mecca pact is “not an offensive agreement”; Pakistan called the New York Times report of PAF strikes “fake and fabricated” on 8 October. An April report said Pakistan had deployed ~10,000 troops to the Yemen border; our host’s sources deny it.#SaudiArabia #Yemen #Israel #MBS #Pakistan #Iran #PepeEscobar #TransitionProtocol

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