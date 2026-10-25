Pepe Escobar:14 Russian Planes, WHAT’S INSIDE?Pakistan’s Wartime Supply,ONLY 2 MEN GHALIBAF + REZAEI

Pepe Escobar’s Russian contacts count 14 Ilyushin cargo flights into Iran — contents unknown. A senior Pakistani military officer told our host Pakistan would supply Iran “with everything that Iran needs” if war comes. And a source close to the Supreme Leader says two men set Iran’s terms: Ghalibaf and Mohsen Rezaei. Plus Pakistan’s energy decision, its new partners — and Brazil’s vote tonight.

— 06:21 If war comes: what a senior Pakistani officer says Pakistan would do.

— 17:40 The two men who decide for Iran — per a source close to the Supreme Leader.

— 08:00 14 Russian cargo planes — and what Escobar can and cannot say about what is inside.

What you’ll learn: how Pakistan is balancing its people’s energy needs against its IMF commitments · what a senior officer says Pakistan would do if war comes · who sets Tehran’s terms for any deal with Washington · what Russia is committing to Iran, per Iranian and Russian sources · what the new Badr MoU means for Pakistan, Qatar, Türkiye and Indonesia · why nothing moves before the 3 November midterms.

Sourcing note: The Pakistani officer’s account and the report of the two Iranian negotiators are our host’s own sourcing and cannot be independently verified in full. The count of 14 Russian cargo flights is Pepe Escobar’s information; he says their contents are unknown. The Russian LPG cargo for Pakistan has not been confirmed — the host says so on air. Public record: Pakistan’s Commerce Ministry withdrew its 3 October suspension of trade at the Gabd and Taftan crossings on 16 October (Dawn); the Badr MoU was signed in Doha on 21 October by Pakistan, Türkiye, Qatar and Indonesia (Geo News); Iran International reported on 7 October that Ghalibaf’s negotiating role was approved by the Supreme Leader; Lavrov met Araghchi in Tehran on 19 October (Al Jazeera); President Trump said on 8 October the US would not attack Iran before the midterms. Brazil: the segment was recorded before polls closed; crowd figures quoted on air are not official estimates.

#Pakistan #Iran #Russia #Ghalibaf #BadrAgreement #PepeEscobar #TransitionProtocol #Brazil