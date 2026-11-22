Iran has ordered the US naval blockade broken, and Pepe Escobar says the crews know they "could be sailing to their death." A 2-million-barrel tanker named Khat Shekan — "line breaker" — leads, with three more behind it. Per our host's source in Islamabad, China told Pakistan it is "the owner of that energy in those tankers" — and that its response to any attack would be "adjusted accordingly." Iran's red lines, per our host's sources: no oil out of Iran, no oil out of the Gulf; bomb its dams, lose your desalination plants.

— 02:37 The crews: "sailing to their death" — per Pepe Escobar.

— 14:57 No oil. No water. Iran's two red lines, per our host's sources.

— 27:23 China's cargo — and why the host says "it's not a threat".

What you'll learn: who is aboard the line breaker and what they were told · why Iran ended "neither war nor peace" now · whose oil is in the tankers, per our sources · Iran's two red lines for the Gulf · whether CENTCOM fires — and what Escobar says happens either way.

Sourcing note (as of 22 November): The tanker's name and cargo, and the crews' account, are Pepe Escobar's report and Iranian media's; we have not located them in public tracking. China's ownership claim and message are our host's single Islamabad source. The water red line is our host's report and unverified. Escobar's account of what the Chinese understood from Trump at Shenzhen, in his words, "cannot be re-confirmed". Public record: the US blockade of Iranian ports was renewed on 14 July; CENTCOM says it has stopped more than $25 billion of Iranian crude exports and disabled a vessel trying to breach it on 7 November; the Trump–Xi–Putin declaration at Shenzhen (19 November) addressed energy supplies. Iran calls the blockade unlawful; Washington describes it as enforcement.

#Iran #CENTCOM #StraitOfHormuz #IranBlockade #China #PepeEscobar #ZulfiqarAli #TransitionProtocol