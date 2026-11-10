Pepe Escobar: Vance Pleaded for Doha Talks, Says Rezaei’s Office. Will Iran Strike First?

If the negotiations Qatar is pushing produce nothing, Iran will act to break the “no war, no peace” stalemate. That is what a source in the office of Mohsen Rezaee told Zulfiqar Ali hours before this broadcast.
Pepe Escobar asks what that means in practice. Ali: “They are planning to take a preemptive attack if this does not go somewhere.” The source’s words, as Ali relays them: “We will take action to break out of this situation.” The same source says Tehran has agreed to talks with JD Vance in Doha — talks, not a deal.
— 04:29 The room: Rezaee and Vance in Doha, with Pakistan, not Qatar, speaking for Iran — per our host’s source.
— 06:19 The Qatari plan: $8 billion, the naval blockade, Iron Gate and Hormuz — and why Pepe says it “does not hold”.
— 24:15 If the talks fail: what the source says Iran will do, in his “exact words”.
What you’ll learn: what Qatar has put on the table and why Escobar doubts it · why Iran wants Pakistan to carry its position · who in Tehran signed off on talks with Vance · what Iran’s security office says happens if they fail · how Task Force Iron Gate, Iraq’s crossings and Pakistan’s border fit together.
Source-based and developing: these are Zulfiqar Ali’s source’s claims as he reports them; they have not been confirmed by the Iranian government. The Doha meeting, the approval chain, the move-first warning and the Russia–China–Pakistan backing are our host’s own sourcing from a person in Mohsen Rezaee’s office and cannot be independently verified. Iran’s foreign minister said on 1 November that no meeting with US officials is planned and that direct or indirect talks would follow only if Washington meets Iran’s conditions. Public record: Vance wrote to Rezaee in late October; Iran’s Leader directed Rezaee to end the “neither war nor peace” situation (reported 28 October); CENTCOM launched Task Force Iron Gate on 7 November; Trump and Qatar’s Emir spoke on 6 November; Iraq’s foreign minister said on 7 November that Washington asked Baghdad to close all but two of its crossings with Iran. On air Pepe says “22 out of 24”; Iraq has seven land crossings with Iran.
#Iran #Pakistan #Geopolitics #JDVance #Qatar #PepeEscobar #TransitionProtocol
Pepe Escobar: Vance Pleaded for Doha Talks, Says Rezaei’s Office. Will Iran Strike First?
If the negotiations Qatar is pushing produce nothing, Iran will act to break the “no war, no peace” stalemate. That is what a source in the office of Mohsen Rezaee told Zulfiqar Ali hours before this broadcast.