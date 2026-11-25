Chinese sources: Trump promised Xi he wouldn’t fire on Iran’s tankers. Then he told Fox the opposite. Our source was in the room.



Pepe Escobar (Moscow) and Zulfiqar Ali report what happened after the Shenzhen trilateral. Iran’s Supreme National Security Council halted 14 loaded tankers on Saturday, and the hosts’ source says the halt is not final. Tehran is now coordinating with Beijing and Moscow on how, and when, to break the US blockade.



⏱ Key moments: 7:13 The promise at the Shenzhen table · 11:24 The Leader hands over the tanker clock · 18:42 A source in the room · 29:45 “Sit at the table”: the Doha yes



In this episode you’ll learn:

• What Chinese sources say Trump promised Putin and Xi, and what he said two days later

• Why Iran paused 14 loaded tankers, and who now decides when they move

• Three ways the blockade could break: China claims the cargo, an escort, or a spark

• How the 9 November Doha meeting died within hours, and the correction to our own report

#Iran #StraitOfHormuz #PepeEscobar #China #Shenzhen #OilTankers #Blockade #Geopolitics