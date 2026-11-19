Tehran sources say Trump arrived ready to strike and left reconsidering. Pepe Escobar reports from Shenzhen, where Xi, Putin and Trump met for 90 minutes; Zulfiqar Ali brings the same-night Tehran readout.

— 01:25 The big three in one room: the first Xi–Putin–Trump trilateral, from Shenzhen.

— 19:09 The Last Chance Saloon: the off-ramp Russia and China put on the table, as Pepe Escobar reads it.

— 27:51 "Inclined to resume" → "seriously reconsider": what the host's sources say Trump told Xi and Putin.

— 36:43 Last time, the opening closed when Rubio walked in. Could Rubio and Hegseth close this one?

What you'll learn: what was said about Iran at the trilateral, per the host's sources · why Xi and Putin met before Trump arrived · what Tehran was told within hours · why Tehran believes Netanyahu has not been dissuaded · Xi's three-Bay-Areas pitch and Escobar's "end of the G1".

Sourcing note: The account of the trilateral's Iran discussion — Trump "inclined to resume kinetic action", then "will seriously reconsider" — is our host's reporting from decision makers in Tehran, reconfirmed in Islamabad, and cannot be independently verified. In the host's words: "he did not say he will not do it, he said he will reconsider." The "Last Chance Saloon" framing is Pepe Escobar's analysis. The host's report of Israeli nuclear preparations is from the same sources and has not been independently confirmed. Public record: China's Foreign Ministry announced the 19 November Xi–Putin–Trump meeting in Shenzhen; Axios reported on 13 November that Mossad director Roman Gofman was in Washington as Netanyahu pressed Trump to resume the war (the host refers to it as Reuters reporting); Axios reported on 10 November that Trump called fresh strikes "quite unlikely". Bilateral durations are as Escobar reports them.

#Iran #Trump #XiJinping #Putin #APEC2026 #Shenzhen #PepeEscobar #TransitionProtocol