Pepe Escobar: Source Says - Iran Approved Dimona Strike If Israel Goes Nuclear

A source inside the room. A reported contingency targeting Dimona if Israel launches a nuclear attack. And two further revelations: Escobar’s sources describe 14 Russian cargo flights following Lavrov’s departure from Tehran, while Gulf discussions with Iran reportedly involve money changing hands. The aircraft’s alleged missile cargo remains unverified; “protection money” is Escobar’s speculation. What do these accounts reveal about Tehran’s preparations—and its neighbours’ calculations?

Pepe Escobar, from Bangkok after midnight, brings the meeting, the Dimona option, the flights and the Gulf talks. Host Zulfiqar Ali brings his Rawalpindi sources on Pakistan’s border with Iran — and a long-term Iran–Japan understanding. Escobar stresses that the Dimona contingency “does not mean that Iran has already a nuclear weapon.”

— 11:38 Israel goes nuclear? Iran’s Dimona option, per Escobar’s source — and why it is not a bomb.

— 14:33 14 Russian planes: what Escobar’s sources say flew in after Lavrov left Tehran.

— 17:45 Gulf protection money? Three calls from Abu Dhabi, and money on the table.

What you’ll learn: what Iran’s Leader approved this week and who was in the room · what Iran’s answer would be if Israel goes nuclear, and what Iran does not have · what Escobar’s sources say arrived from Russia · what the Emirates are discussing with Tehran · what our host’s sources say about Pakistan’s border and Japan · why Escobar expects the attack after the 3 November midterms.

Sourcing note: The Dimona contingency and the war-footing authorisation are Pepe Escobar’s source in the meeting and cannot be independently verified. The 14 cargo flights are Escobar’s sources; he says their contents are unverified. The UAE contacts and the money are Escobar’s sources; “protection money” is his speculation. The Pakistan corridor and Japan reports are our host’s own sources.

Public record: Iranian state TV (IRIB) reported on 21 October that Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei met Parliament Speaker Ghalibaf to discuss the war (Reuters). Russian FM Lavrov visited Tehran on 19 October. Mohsen Rezaei, Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council, said on 20 October that no enriched uranium will leave Iran. Pakistan, Qatar, Indonesia and Türkiye signed the Badr defence-industry MoU in Doha on 21 October. Express Tribune reported on 18 October that trade at the Taftan crossing had halted; our host’s sources say all six crossings have since reopened.#Iran #Israel #Dimona #PepeEscobar #Russia #UAE #Khamenei #TransitionProtocol