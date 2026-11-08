Pepe Escobar: S-400s for Iran?Tehran’s 400-Target Warning to Every Gulf Capital,ARAMCO’S TOWER HIT

For years, Putin says, Iran turned down Russia’s air defence. Then — according to Pepe Escobar’s sources — Putin sent his own plane for Iran’s security chief, and after five hours a member of the negotiating team tells Zulfiqar Ali the S-400 deal is done. Escobar says it is not confirmed. Plus: Iran’s 400-target warning to every Gulf capital, and the strike on Aramco’s Riyadh tower. — 09:45 Aramco’s Riyadh tower hit — and what Escobar says Ansar Allah hits next. — 14:34 Iran’s message to every Gulf state: lend your airspace to an attack, and you are a target. — 28:39 The S-400: what a member of the negotiating team told our host. What you’ll learn: what Iran’s security chief and Putin discussed over five hours · why the S-400 is contested — and what our host’s source says · what Iran has told the Gulf about its airspace and US bases · why Washington pressed Baghdad to close its border with Iran · China’s three imperatives before the Shenzhen summit. Sourcing note: The S-400 report is our host’s own sourcing from a member of the negotiating team and cannot be independently verified; Pepe Escobar said on air it was not confirmed; The Telegraph reported S-400 talks on 6 November. The length of the Putin–Rezaei call and meeting is Transition Protocol’s sourcing; the 5 November Kremlin meeting is public. The 8 November message to Gulf states is the hosts’ sourcing; the policy that states hosting US forces are targets was stated by the IRGC on 5 November. Public record: on 8 November a Houthi missile attack damaged the Aramco Tower in Riyadh’s King Abdullah Financial District (Aramco’s headquarters is in Dhahran); AFP reported on 21 October that Washington was pressing Iraq to close all but two crossings with Iran. The village strike near Sanaa described by Escobar has not been independently located.#Iran #Russia #S400 #Putin #SaudiArabia #Aramco #PepeEscobar #TransitionProtocol