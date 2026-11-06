Pepe Escobar: Putin’s Jet, Iran’s Leader on Line Strike Warnings& Trump’s Blame List 3 HOURS, 25 MIN

Putin sent his own jet for Iran’s security chief, sat him across from his military-intelligence chief for three hours and twenty-five minutes — and Iran’s Leader dialed in on an encrypted line, according to a member of the Iranian delegation. Pepe Escobar names the two nights to watch for a strike and the three men he says Trump would blame; host Zulfiqar Ali brings Pakistan’s message to the White House.

— 02:57 Putin sent the jet: the protocol nobody reported.

— 05:27 The phone: who was on the line, according to our source.

— 11:56 The two dates analysts are watching — and why one is a moonless night.

— 20:27 If the strike fails, who takes the fall — Escobar’s blame list.

— 25:11 Munir to Trump: don’t do it — per our host’s sources.

What you’ll learn: who sat at the Kremlin table on 5 November and who listened in · what Moscow and Tehran discussed on gas, rail and defence · how Escobar reads the meeting’s message to Washington · what China wants from the war · why Shenzhen, 18–19 November, may be the last off-ramp.

Sourcing note: The plane, the head-of-state honours, the length of the talks, Ali Bagheri Kani’s presence and the encrypted phone come from a member of the Iranian delegation who was outside the room, as relayed by Pepe Escobar; they cannot be independently verified. The Munir account is our host’s own sourcing. The blame list (Hegseth, Adm. Brad Cooper, Gen. Dan Caine) is Escobar’s prediction. “An attack on Iran will be an attack on Russia” is Escobar’s reading: the Russia–Iran treaty signed in January 2025 has no mutual-defence clause. Public record: the Kremlin said Putin received Rezaei on 5 November with presidential aide Yuri Ushakov and GRU chief Igor Kostyukov present; Iranian state media said Rezaei delivered a message from Khamenei; Rezaei said they discussed post-war security arrangements and a gas pipeline, and that Putin pledged “all possible assistance” to end the war; the two had spoken by phone on 2 November. The new moon falls on 9 November#Iran #Putin #Khamenei #Trump #Hegseth #Pakistan #PepeEscobar #TransitionProtocol



