Pepe Escobar: Iran’s Leader Hands Pakistan the Talks,Vance’s Letter, Trump’s Words, a $6B Demand

Vance signed the letter. Iran’s intelligence believes Trump wrote it, a source close to Iran’s security chief Mohsen Rezaei says — and Pepe Escobar challenged that on air.

The same source says that after an hour with Iran’s Supreme Leader, Pakistan’s army chief has taken over the talks, and Iran’s answer is its money back and the blockade gone before any nuclear talks. Qatar remains the public mediator.

Pepe Escobar, from Shanghai, on the $6 billion, the order that blocks a deal, and the strike plans after Tuesday’s midterms. Zulfiqar Ali brings his source.

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25:05 Vance signed. Trump wrote? Iran’s assessment — and the on-air challenge.

19:14 Inside the room with Iran’s leader — per our host’s source.

20:12 Pakistan takes the talks.

27:43 $6 billion back, blockade gone, nuclear talks last.

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What you’ll learn: why Tehran believes Trump wrote the Vance letter, and why Escobar pushed back · what happened in the room with Iran’s leader · who is carrying the US–Iran talks behind Qatar’s drafts · what Iran’s reply to Vance asks for before anything nuclear · why Washington wants the opposite order · how the Strait of Hormuz could reopen within a week · what Escobar says happens after the 3 November midterms.

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Sourcing note: The Pakistan-channel, Leader-audience and reply-content reports are our host’s sourcing from a person close to Mohsen Rezaei and cannot be independently verified; Qatar remains the public mediator. Rezaei’s audience with the Leader is Pepe Escobar’s sourcing. The claim that Trump wrote the Vance letter is, as the host corrected on air, an assessment by Iranian intelligence; President Trump has said the letter concerned medical supplies. The report of Russian material and manpower is single-source; Escobar said on air it would be practically impossible to confirm in Moscow.

Public record: Saudi Arabia’s defence minister, Pakistan’s army chief and Turkey’s intelligence chief met Iranian leaders in Tehran on 26 October; Reuters reported that Munir carried a proposal approved by Trump. The WSJ reported Vance’s letter to Rezaei on 28 October and Iranian media confirmed receipt on 29 October. Qatari mediators were in Tehran on 30 October with edits to a draft; Iran’s reply is expected this weekend. Iran’s foreign minister has proposed reopening Hormuz within seven days if conditions are met. The Hill reported on 24 October that CENTCOM has drafted strike options for after the midterms.#Iran #JDVance #Trump #Pakistan #StraitOfHormuz #Midterms #PepeEscobar #TransitionProtocol



