Xi was reportedly promised Iran’s tankers would be safe. 48 hours later: “sink them all.” Iran’s answer: no first shot.

Recorded Thursday 26 November 2026. Pepe Escobar (in Moscow) and Zulfiqar Ali report from their sources on why Iran’s Supreme National Security Council halted its tanker run last weekend, the 1,000-boat Mosquito Fleet escort that replaced it, the 14 loaded tankers waiting off Kharg Island, why Tehran intends to make Washington move first, and what Iranian officials say they know about a second decapitation-strike plan — the tactic Escobar says Putin has vowed Russia will not use.

⏱ Key moments: 02:39 Putin’s vow · 05:20 The promise at Shenzhen · 07:30 1,000 boats · 15:21 14 tankers · 16:43 “Strike two”

What you’ll learn:

• What Escobar’s Chinese sources say Trump told Xi at APEC Shenzhen

• Why Iran halted the “Persian tanker swarm” — and who proposed the escort

• Iran’s stated objective: make the blockade too costly to maintain

• Why neither Washington nor Tehran wants to fire first

• Moscow’s reading: asymmetric, not frontal#Iran #Blockade #MosquitoFleet #TrumpXi #Putin #PepeEscobar #TransitionProtocol #KhargIsland