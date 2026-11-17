Exclusive: Trump benched JD Vance on Iran in public and pushed him in private, Zulfiqar Ali’s sources say. Iran’s security chief told him to talk to the Pakistanis. And if Trump rejects Putin and Xi in Shenzhen, the same sources warn, the Gulf kingdoms could fall.

— 25:17 The secret Vance channel: what Iran answered, per Zulfiqar Ali’s sources.

— 23:38 The warning: Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain — “immediately”.

— 16:01 Force — or Pakistan: the authorization Araghchi relayed to Islamabad, as Pepe Escobar tells it.

What you’ll learn: what the host’s sources say Trump approved after taking Vance off the Iran file · why Iran wants Pakistan, not Vance, at the table · the order Iran’s commanders were given on the blockade · what Iran’s reply to a nuclear strike would be — and where the sources stopped · the missile shipment report, and why Escobar isn’t sold · what Putin and Xi will offer Trump on Thursday.

Sourcing note: “Exclusive” refers to our host’s sourcing that Trump approved and kept pushing Vance’s effort to reach Mohsen Rezaei after publicly redirecting him on 12 November, and to Rezaei’s reply. Already public: Vance wrote to Rezaei in late October via Qatari mediators, the Wall Street Journal reported he weighed a face-to-face meeting, and Rezaei dismissed “imaginary talks”. The Gulf warning is a forecast from our host’s sources, conditional on Thursday’s meeting. Iran’s “authorization” to break the US blockade by force is Pepe Escobar’s account of the Araghchi–Dar exchange around the ECO ministerial in Islamabad (15–16 November); Escobar’s remark about “testing stages of a nuclear device” is his account, and Iran’s stated policy is that it does not seek nuclear weapons. The order to Rezaei and Ahmad Vahidi, the “totally unexpected” response and the shipment report come from our host’s sources and cannot be independently verified; Escobar questioned the shipment on air, and Pakistan has not commented. The White House confirmed the Trump–Putin–Xi meeting at APEC in Shenzhen. The Greater Bay Area comprises 11 cities (Escobar says 10).#Iran #JDVance #Pakistan #SaudiArabia #APEC2026 #Trump #TransitionProtocol