Pepe Escobar: Could Iran Strike First? “A Counterpunch Before the Punch”

Could Iran strike first? Escobar sees a window after Shenzhen; Ali’s source at a nuclear site says “hours, not days.” No bomb order has been reported.

Iran may strike first if its intelligence sees an attack coming, says Pepe Escobar — “a counterpunch before the punch” — in a possible window after Shenzhen, in late November or early December. TP exclusive: Zulfiqar Ali’s source at an Iranian nuclear site says it is now hours away, not days.

Trump said yes to freeing $8 billion and lifting the blockade, Escobar says. He blames Rubio and Hegseth for sinking Qatar’s proposal about an hour later.

Escobar sees Iran’s nuclear warning as Xi and Putin’s strongest argument for reviving the deal Trump tore up. At Shenzhen, he expects Xi to press Trump on Hormuz and sanctions.

— 09:37 A counterpunch before the punch: Escobar’s window.

— 10:58 Trump said yes: Qatar’s $8 billion proposal — and who Escobar says sank it.

— 20:06 TP exclusive: Ali’s source at an Iranian nuclear site on “hours” — and no order.

What you’ll learn: why Escobar thinks Iran may move first, and on what condition · what Ali’s source says Iran can now do in hours · what Trump said yes to, according to Escobar · what Xi and Putin may offer Trump in Shenzhen · whether Khamenei would lift his father’s ban.

Sourcing note: Ali is relaying one source’s estimate. Reuters reported on May 4, 2026, that U.S. intelligence estimated Iran could take up to a year to build a nuclear weapon. The source said no decision has been taken; the disclosure was authorised an hour before air. “Iran may strike first” and the late-November window are Pepe Escobar’s analysis. Trump’s first acceptance of Qatar’s proposal and its collapse are Escobar’s account; the $8 billion figure was reported by Israel Hayom and has not been confirmed by either government. Pakistan’s role is described by Ali’s sources and is not confirmed. Public record: Iran’s President said on 9 November that the Leader had ordered an end to “neither war nor peace”; President Trump said on 8 November he expects to meet Xi and Putin in Shenzhen; the trilateral had not been formally announced as of 11 November. Iran says it remains a member of the NPT.



#Iran #Shenzhen #APEC #Xi #Putin #Trump #PepeEscobar #TransitionProtocol