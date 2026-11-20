Trump told Xi and Putin he wouldn't strike Iran's ships, Escobar reports. Minutes later, Tehran knew.

Khamenei's order, per our sources: break Trump's blockade. Iran's Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, has ordered 14 to 18 oil tankers to sail at the US naval blockade, possibly this weekend. If Trump fires, Iran says it will hit back. If the tankers pass, does America look like a "paper rat", as Pepe Escobar puts it?

Pakistan warned the White House to expect a "devastating response" if the US fires, Ali reports. Israel pressed for a strike. Pakistan was still waiting for Washington's answer. In Ali's words, "Not yes, not no."

0:00 Khamenei's order · 3:46 What Tehran learned from Shenzhen · 13:02 Pakistan's warning

What you'll learn: • What Khamenei ordered, and why now • What Trump reportedly told Xi and Putin about Iran's ships • Why Iran is answering with tankers, not missiles • The dilemma: fire and start the naval war, or hold fire and expose the blockade • Where Pakistan and China stand, and why

Attribution: claims about the trilateral and Iran's orders are the speakers' sources and are labelled on screen. Public record: the US blockade of Iranian ports began 13 April 2026 and was reinstated 14 July; the Trump–Xi–Putin meeting took place 19 November on the APEC sidelines in Shenzhen.

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