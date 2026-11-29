At Shenzhen, Trump promised Xi he would not attack tankers leaving Iran, Pepe Escobar's sources say. Two days later, on Fox News: "we will sink them."
The oil on those tankers was bought by China, Escobar says, so a strike on one is a strike on China. Zulfiqar Ali's sources in Tehran say Iran's Supreme Leader and military chiefs are united: the US naval blockade will be broken, with tankers carrying Chinese oil. And a TP exclusive: Zulfiqar Ali's source physically saw more than $1 billion in newly printed US dollars that entered Iran via Afghanistan. The source withheld the exact amount.
Key moments: 12:41 Trump's Shenzhen promise to Xi · 14:32 Tehran: the blockade will be broken · 19:09 $1B+ via Afghanistan
What you'll learn:
• What Iran's "Jailbreak" (14 tankers, 2 million barrels each) and "Mosquito Fleet" (1,000+ small boats) plans are, as Escobar describes them
• Why the Iran blockade becomes a US–China question at sea
• How Iran's land borders with Pakistan and Afghanistan keep food, medicine and cash moving
• Why Pakistan's army chief Asim Munir and PM Shehbaz Sharif go to Moscow, then Tehran
• What Escobar's Moscow sources say about Oreshnik production and Russia's posture toward NATO#IranBlockade #StraitOfHormuz #PepeEscobar #Geopolitics #China #Iran #Pakistan #TransitionProtocol
Pepe Escobar: China Bought the Oil on Iran's Ships,Will Washington Open Fire?
At Shenzhen, Trump promised Xi he would not attack tankers leaving Iran, Pepe Escobar's sources say. Two days later, on Fox News: "we will sink them."