At Shenzhen, Trump promised Xi he would not attack tankers leaving Iran, Pepe Escobar's sources say. Two days later, on Fox News: "we will sink them."



The oil on those tankers was bought by China, Escobar says, so a strike on one is a strike on China. Zulfiqar Ali's sources in Tehran say Iran's Supreme Leader and military chiefs are united: the US naval blockade will be broken, with tankers carrying Chinese oil. And a TP exclusive: Zulfiqar Ali's source physically saw more than $1 billion in newly printed US dollars that entered Iran via Afghanistan. The source withheld the exact amount.



Key moments: 12:41 Trump's Shenzhen promise to Xi · 14:32 Tehran: the blockade will be broken · 19:09 $1B+ via Afghanistan



What you'll learn:

• What Iran's "Jailbreak" (14 tankers, 2 million barrels each) and "Mosquito Fleet" (1,000+ small boats) plans are, as Escobar describes them

• Why the Iran blockade becomes a US–China question at sea

• How Iran's land borders with Pakistan and Afghanistan keep food, medicine and cash moving

• Why Pakistan's army chief Asim Munir and PM Shehbaz Sharif go to Moscow, then Tehran

• What Escobar's Moscow sources say about Oreshnik production and Russia's posture toward NATO#IranBlockade #StraitOfHormuz #PepeEscobar #Geopolitics #China #Iran #Pakistan #TransitionProtocol



