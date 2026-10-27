PEPE ESCOBAR: Bolsonaro Lost to Lula and Vanished. MBS Blinked and Sent His Brother to Tehran

Flávio Bolsonaro reportedly crossed into Argentina on foot with just his ID; Argentina says it has no record of his entry, and his whereabouts are unknown. And MBS didn’t want the Tehran meeting at all: sources say Pakistan’s army chief persuaded him, and MBS sent his brother, Defense Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman.

— 01:24 Bolsonaro’s son: on foot to Argentina, with only his ID — as reported.

— 04:25 What Trump said about Brazil’s vote — and about Lula.

— 25:59 Why MBS sent his brother to Tehran — per the person who organised the meeting.

— 35:01 What Riyadh asked Iran — and what Yemen did hours later.

What you’ll learn: what Argentine media reported about Flávio Bolsonaro’s crossing and why an ID card is enough · what Trump said after Lula won · why MBS was reluctant and who persuaded him · what Saudi Arabia, Türkiye and Pakistan asked Iran in Tehran, and Iran’s answer · Iran’s seven conditions for reopening Hormuz.

Sourcing note: The crossing was reported by Infobae and Todo Noticias and discussed on air by Pepe Escobar; Argentina’s government says it has no record of Flávio Bolsonaro’s entry and received no asylum request; Brazil’s Federal Police are investigating and his allies say his whereabouts are unknown. Trump’s words on 26 October: the vote “looked like another rigged election, frankly”; he said he likes Lula. MBS’s reluctance and Field Marshal Munir’s role are our host’s sourcing; Prince Khalid bin Salman’s presence in Tehran on 26 October is public record. The ask to stop Ansar Allah comes from an intel report Escobar read on air. The “33 commanders” and IDF-chief remarks are our host’s single-source reporting; IDF Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir said on 23 October he saw no need to strike Iran before Israel’s election.

Public record: the Saudi-led coalition said on 27 October it intercepted missiles fired at Riyadh and the Eastern Region; Araghchi set out Iran’s seven-day Hormuz plan on 21 October; Rezaei called the Tehran talks “very good”.#Bolsonaro #FlavioBolsonaro #Lula #MBS #SaudiArabia #Iran #PepeEscobar #TransitionProtocol



