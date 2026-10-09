PEPE&LARRY:Not Pakistan,Who Is Really Behind Saudi Arabia’s War on Yemen,Trump Says No Iran Strike

Pakistani jets did not fly over Yemen — and the foreigners inside Saudi Arabia’s war are mostly American. That is what a senior source in Pakistan’s military establishment told Transition Protocol in answer to five direct questions.

In this special edition, Pepe Escobar, military analyst Larry Johnson and host Zulfiqar Ali take apart the story the world ran this week — and what could still drag Pakistan in.

— Zero jets: asked whether any Pakistani aircraft entered Yemeni airspace, the source answered “None. Zero.” On 8 October Pakistan’s Information Ministry called the New York Times report of Pakistani jets “fake and fabricated”.

— The real count: 110 American advisors, two Pakistani radar specialists and two Turkish technicians, according to the source. CNN has separately reported more than 100 US military advisers supporting the Saudi campaign.

— Mecca and Medina, not Najran: every Pakistani unit, the source says, is deployed around the holy cities, under Pakistani command.

— Sanaa’s warning: why Escobar says any move toward the border would make Pakistani forces “legitimate targets”.

— Saudi Arabia’s money, Trump’s pause on Iran until after 3 November, and what a senior Iranian source told the host two hours before we recorded.

Sourcing note: the five answers and the 110 / 2 / 2 figures come from a senior Pakistani military source. The Iranian remarks are a senior Iranian source speaking to the host. Larry Johnson’s account of damage at Abqaiq and on the East–West pipeline has not been independently confirmed.

#Pakistan #SaudiArabia #Yemen #Houthis #Iran #PepeEscobar #LarryJohnson #TransitionProtocol