Paul Collier: “Nobody Actually Did It” — Sudan, Britain’s Oil Blunder, Iran and the IMF

Paul Collier — one of the world’s most respected development economists — begged London and Washington to act on Sudan. Both said yes. In his words, “nobody actually did it” — and Sudan became “the number one killing field in the world.”

— 35:04 I begged them: the Sudan story, from the man who asked.

— 13:59 Big Oil mocked Britain: $11 a barrel to Norway’s $33 — forty experts vs “young kids.”

— 45:04 Oil called it: why Collier says business has called time on the Iran war — and only one man still wants it.

— 21:33 “A bold-faced lie”: Zulfiqar Ali’s account of a 1970s US team urging the Shah to raise oil prices.*

— 38:07 Blame the IMF: Collier on Yemen — “You can’t trust the international agencies.”

What you’ll learn: what Collier asked London and Washington to do for Sudan’s transition, and why a “yes” never became action · how a team of 40 made Norway three times more from the North Sea than Britain · what the oil price says about the Iran war · why, in Collier’s view, governments can only really do “about 3 things at a time.”

*Sourcing note: The Shah account is the host’s own recollection and has not been independently verified. The Sudan account is Collier’s testimony; the United States removed Sudan from its terrorism-sponsor list on 14 December 2020, 16 months into Hamdok’s government — Collier’s point is that help came “not in time.” The UN describes Sudan as the world’s largest humanitarian crisis. North Sea figures are as cited by Collier. On-screen corrections: Norway’s fund is about NOK 3.8 million per person; Norway was in union with Sweden until 1905; Netanyahu has been on trial since 2020 and denies the charges; the Islamabad Makkah-pact meeting is expected in late November, date not yet set.



#Sudan #PaulCollier #NorthSeaOil #IranWar #IMF #Geopolitics #TransitionProtocol