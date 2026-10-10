The record puts Pakistani forces in Saudi Arabia on a defensive mission. It does not put Pakistani bombs in Yemen, and Iran is watching the difference.

On Wednesday, the New York Times reported that Pakistani fighter jets were being used against the Houthis. By Thursday it had been repeated by outlets across the region and had hardened from a report into a fact.

It is not a fact. The record establishes Pakistani forces in Saudi Arabia on a defensive mission. It does not establish a bombing campaign in Yemen, and that difference decides whether one of Washington’s two main channels to Tehran survives until November 3.

What is established

Pakistani forces are in Saudi Arabia. Pakistan’s military spokesman told CNN on October 7 that its forces “are already there.”

They are there under the Makkah pact, signed by Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and Türkiye on August 7. The three governments moved to activate its collective-defense commitments after an emergency meeting in Riyadh on October 5.

How many are there is disputed. Reuters, citing a Pakistani official, reported 30,000 to 40,000 troops on October 2, for border defense and drone and missile interception, with no decision on a combat role in Yemen. Pakistan’s Information Ministry called the figure “speculative.”

The strike claim rests on one report

The Times account rests on anonymous Pakistani officials. In every passage reproduced by other outlets, it gives no strike date, no target, no location and no aircraft type. We have not reviewed the complete original, and we are describing only what those passages contain.

One official is reported as alleging attacks on the Houthis. A second describes an expected air-support role against drone and missile threats. Only the first is a strike.

An echo is not a second source. Repetition adds reach. It does not add confirmation.

No Saudi, coalition, Houthi or Iranian statement confirms Pakistani strikes. Pakistan’s Information Ministry called the story “fake and fabricated”. That denial came from the ministry, not from the military spokesman or the Foreign Office. On September 29, Defense Minister Khawaja Asif declined to say whether Pakistani forces had joined airstrikes, promising only “whatever means are available at our disposal.”

We grade the strike claim disputed and not established.

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