The October 5 alliance decision committed members to deploy into Saudi Arabia while Tehran still thanks Islamabad for mediating; no arrivals are on record.

On October 5, the Mecca Defense Alliance named a retired Pakistani lieutenant general its first secretary-general.

Islamabad now plays mediator and defender at once, and those roles may collide.

The alliance agreed to deploy. No arrival is on record.

The alliance’s October 5 statement says forces will be “provided and swiftly deployed in Saudi Arabia in accordance with approved arrangements.” (Al Jazeera, reporting the joint statement) The statement names no adversary. It does not mention Yemen, Ansar Allah or Iran, and it responds to “the attacks and all those responsible for them.” Reading that phrase as reaching sponsors as well as attackers is our inference, not the statement’s wording.

The fighting the alliance was formed to answer is still moving. Coalition spokesman Maj. Gen. Turki al-Maliki reported intercepting a ballistic missile toward Khamis Mushait and another north of Riyadh, and the government says it has retaken Mocha. Ansar Allah denies the Mocha claim, and no independent source has verified it.

We could not find a public report that any forces have landed, and we could not establish their size or timing. The decision is confirmed. The deployment is not.

Tehran still thanks Islamabad for mediating.

On October 6, Iran’s interior minister, Eskandar Momeni, thanked Qatar for its “fair and mediating role … together with Pakistan.” (Press TV, reporting Momeni’s remarks in Doha) That remark is on the record. Qatar’s Ibrahim Al-Hashmi said messages still pass through Doha, and Iran’s formal reply to Washington has not been published.

Our judgment is that Pakistan’s mediation survives while its forces stay in support roles. The thanks are confirmed. Whether Tehran’s view of Islamabad holds once forces move is not established, and we grade it unresolved. We could not find a public Pakistani visit to Washington this cycle.

Washington added a nuclear condition while Iran’s crude loadings had stopped.

Vance said Iran must make a “meaningful” and “significant” reduction in its enrichment capacity to end the war. (Ynet News, relaying the Reuters interview) Trump said the United States would finish the war “the nice way” or “the not-so-nice way,” and called it “essentially almost over.” Commercial tracking recorded no Iranian crude loadings in September, and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent wrote that none had been loaded since August 25.

Iran’s position has been on the record since late September and has not moved. The statements are confirmed as made. Whether the enrichment condition is an opening position or a closed door is our judgment, and we will grade it against Iran’s next reply.

Our broadcast said 40,000 troops. The public record shows none arriving.

On our October 7 broadcast, 40,000 Pakistani troops were described as arriving in Saudi Arabia and headed for Mecca and Medina. Later in the same broadcast, the host said the troops had been requested, not deployed, and that their destination was not known. We cannot confirm either version, and no public source we reviewed shows an arrival. We grade the figure unconfirmed. An empty record is not a refutation, and we are not treating it as one.

A correction belongs here as well. A report that a Pakistani officer died in Saudi Arabia during the fighting was corrected on the same broadcast: the clarification is that he did not die in a combat role. We do not know more than that. Also on the broadcast: no Pakistani troops are at the border facing Ansar Allah. The public record does not dispute that, and it does not yet confirm it.

The question that follows is how long Pakistan can hold both roles, and which signal would show that collision first. Below the wall you will find the nine indicators we track on it, ranked, with the observable that trips each one, the warning each buys, and the three we would watch first, and why. Then come three weighted scenarios running through November 3, the one circumstance that would prove this assessment wrong, decision-shaped implications for freight, war risk and energy exposure, and the full day’s ledger, with the broadcast’s claims graded, eight items closed without resolution, and five still open.

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