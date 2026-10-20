Pakistan did not close its border with Iran. It revoked one banking waiver, and the paperwork shows the closure runs in one direction only. Iranian goods are stuck at two gates, while Pakistani rice, onions and tomatoes keep crossing into Iran. The memo came nine days after Islamabad secured a $1.21 billion IMF deal that still needs board approval. Pakistan is also the channel between Tehran and Washington, and the way this valve is set tells you whether that channel is holding. If you price freight, LPG, sanctions exposure or war risk off “Pakistan sealed the border,” you are pricing the wrong event.

Correction: our earlier coverage carried a claim that Pakistan–Iran trade had doubled every month since the war began. The data do not support it, and we are withdrawing it. We also now grade the reported railway upgrade as not established. Details below.

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