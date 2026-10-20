Pakistan did not close its border with Iran. It revoked one banking waiver, and the paperwork shows the closure runs in one direction only. Iranian goods are stuck at two gates, while Pakistani rice, onions and tomatoes keep crossing into Iran. The memo came nine days after Islamabad secured a $1.21 billion IMF deal that still needs board approval. Pakistan is also the channel between Tehran and Washington, and the way this valve is set tells you whether that channel is holding. If you price freight, LPG, sanctions exposure or war risk off “Pakistan sealed the border,” you are pricing the wrong event.
Correction: our earlier coverage carried a claim that Pakistan–Iran trade had doubled every month since the war began. The data do not support it, and we are withdrawing it. We also now grade the reported railway upgrade as not established. Details below.
INSIDE THE PAID BRIEFING (What You’ll Unlock Below):
The IMF board vote is the test: the one sequence that will show whether Washington’s pressure drove the closure, and what each outcome does to our grade.
The effect the consensus is missing: how a 4,000-tonne-a-day LPG gap pushes trade onto exactly the routes “Economic Outcast” was built to target.
What could break the bridge: U.S. Black Hawks about three nautical miles off Karachi, Lavrov in Tehran, and the line no Pakistani government can cross.
Our analysts’ Saudi forecast: a likely ouster of Mohammed bin Salman and Ansar Allah prevailing in two to three months, recorded now and graded January 19, 2027.
8 indicators, ranked, with their tripwires and warning times, and 3 weighted scenarios through October 31, plus the case under which we are wrong.
If you are pricing this: freight by direction, LPG, the October 1 OFAC rail designation and Arabian Sea war risk. Plus today’s ledger: 14 items still open.