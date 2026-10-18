Pakistan did not close its border with Iran this weekend. It suspended trade at two formal crossings, Taftan and Gabd-Rimdan, and both governments call the measure temporary. The official reason is security and smuggling. The most detailed on-record account says Washington pushed, through Pakistan’s dependence on the IMF. That account also says the trade has not stopped. It has moved onto routes no customs memo governs and no newspaper counts. If you buy LPG in Karachi, move freight across Balochistan or carry sanctions exposure on Iranian goods, the question that matters is not whether the border is closed. It is how much trade stays on the record.

Correction: earlier on October 18, the closure was relayed as being about illicit material linked to arrested saboteurs. In Zulfiqar Ali’s later on-record account, that is one reason, not the only one. This post has been updated to reflect it.

INSIDE THE PAID BRIEFING (What You’ll Unlock Below):

Why the pressure landed on land: how the July 14 blockade took Iran’s sea exports to zero , and why two formal crossings were the measurable target.

The trade nobody counts: the claim that informal trade has doubled every month , the three things we could not confirm, and a rail link that runs through a suspended crossing.

Three nautical miles off Karachi: the reported U.S. Black Hawk encounter, why 12 versus 15 nautical miles changes its meaning, and the better-precedented explanation.

10 indicators, ranked, with the three to watch first, and three scenarios to October 31 , weighted before the outcome so they can be graded after it.

If you are exposed: LPG ( 4,000+ tonnes a day at Gabd-Rimdan), cross-border freight, sanctions compliance and Iranian barrels, plus the dates to hold.

Today’s ledger: one correction, Egypt resolved, the Saudi campaign regraded and nine items still open.

A reopening memo before November 3 means a gesture. No date after it means the blockade is moving ashore. Subscribe to read the full briefing before the record settles it.