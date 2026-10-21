Iran says American forces struck Konarak naval base early Monday, on the Makran coast a short distance from Pakistan. Within hours a second story was traveling with it: that Pakistan has sealed its border with Iran and changed sides.

The second story is wrong. What Pakistan closed on October 16 was a waiver, not a border.

What happened Monday, and what did not

Iranian naval authorities and Fars reported on October 19 that U.S. forces fired two light projectiles at Konarak, targeting a 35mm anti-aircraft cannon. The first accounts described two naval personnel wounded. A later account reported deaths.

A further Iranian account, carried by Gooya, names the aircraft: F/A-18 Super Hornets from the USS George H.W. Bush, firing after an alleged Iranian attempt to target an American destroyer in the northern Arabian Sea. A U.S. official denied any American involvement to Shafaq News.

We cannot establish who fired, in what order, or how many people were hurt. The Iranian account and the American denial both stand, and we are not merging them. If Iran’s version holds, this is the first U.S. strike on Iranian soil since September 1.

Two statements on our own Monday broadcast went further than the record, and we are correcting both here. We have not located the presidential order to strike Iran’s energy infrastructure that was described on air; the reported target at Konarak was an anti-aircraft gun. And Egypt has not sent troops to Saudi Arabia. It has pledged “all necessary and possible forms of support,” and earlier reporting indicated no parliamentary ratification of a combat deployment.

Two projectiles at one gun is not a campaign. Where they landed matters more than how many there were. Konarak sits in Sistan and Baluchestan, just west of Chabahar, facing the waters off Pakistan’s Jiwani coast and close to the Gabd–Rimdan crossing.

What actually closed on October 16

Balochistan’s authorities have explained the border restrictions as counterterrorism, anti-smuggling and precaution after militants attacked Pakistan Coast Guard boats off Jiwani on October 11.

The commercial record shows a different mechanism. On October 16, Pakistan’s Ministry of Commerce withdrew the Electronic Import Form waiver for Iranian imports under Memorandum No. 9(3)/2017-Iran, after extending it temporarily on October 3. Without the waiver, Iranian imports need formal banking documents. Pakistani banks, exposed to sanctions and correspondent-banking risk, will not readily provide them. That is the bottleneck.

Iran’s own side describes the same thing. Peyman Sanandaji, who heads the Tehran Chamber of Commerce’s Transportation Commission, has publicly named the banking-document requirement as the obstacle to freight. Al Jazeera’s October 19 dispatch, citing WANA, reported that passengers kept crossing at Gabd–Rimdan and that the disruption centered on document checks and payments.

Here our reporting and the official explanation part ways. Our reporting holds that the deciding factor was money: Islamabad withdrew the waiver to protect a pending $1.21 billion IMF disbursement ahead of the Executive Board vote. The sequence fits. Pakistan reached a staff-level agreement on the fourth review of its Extended Fund Facility on October 7. The waiver went nine days later, under the weight of Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent’s “Operation Economic Outcast,” running since August 24, and OFAC measures against rail and shadow-fleet networks. That motive is our reporting, consistent with the timeline and not confirmed on the record. The security explanation is the public one. We publish both.

A security closure stops people. A banking closure stops paperwork. Passengers are still crossing.

What still moves, and what Tehran calls it

Our reporting describes daytime restrictions at the formal gates alongside continued movement across the rest of a roughly 909-kilometer frontier. Food and medicine run on a separate track: a March 2026 banking exemption covers ten food staples, including rice, potatoes, onions, tomatoes, fresh meat and fruit, plus essential pharmaceuticals. Our reporting has those still moving into Iran, and Chinese bonded cargo under Pakistan’s Transit of Goods Order, in force since April 25, moving unimpeded. On Monday’s broadcast we also reported that sea traffic between Bandar Abbas and Gwadar has risen substantially. We have no independent count.

Then there is fuel. Balochistan’s informal economy runs on Iranian diesel and goods, estimated at $800 million to more than $1 billion a year. That estimate comes from the material behind this piece, and we have not verified it independently. Shutting that trade overnight would hurt Pakistan first.

Tehran is not treating any of this as betrayal. Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei called the disruption temporary “technical issues.” Iran’s public messaging blames armed groups such as Jaish al-Adl, not Islamabad, and the two foreign ministers remain in direct contact.

The viral version says otherwise. Posts on X claiming that Pakistan is attacking Ansar Allah and that the U.S. Navy is now operating in Pakistan have drawn more than a million impressions, as noted on our broadcast. Pakistan has denied both. We found no evidence for either, and we could not establish where the posts began.

Countries that have switched sides are not usually described by the other side as having a technical issue.

Three incidents on one coast in nine days

On October 11, Baloch Liberation Army militants attacked Coast Guard boats off Jiwani. Pakistani officials blamed foreign-backed efforts to destabilize the coastal corridor and undermine Pakistan’s mediation.

On October 18, according to our reporting, which we confirmed twice, U.S. Black Hawk helicopters operated about three nautical miles off Karachi until Pakistan sent three maritime patrol aircraft and issued warnings, and the helicopters dispersed. We could find no public record of it.

On October 19, Konarak.

We do not claim the three are one operation. The evidence does not show that. What it shows is a coastline becoming an operating area. On our reporting, Pakistan is accommodating Washington at the bank counter while turning back American helicopters off its largest city. Israel votes in eight days.

The next question is what follows when a coastline becomes a front eight days before Israel votes. Below: the deep read on why the Arabian Sea approach puts U.S. operations against Pakistan’s maritime interests, what Netanyahu’s reported order to bring down Iran’s government and Pete Hegseth’s reported unannounced visit change, and how Tehran is pairing threats with a diplomatic offer; nine indicators, ranked, each with its tripwire and warning time, and the three we would watch first; three scenarios through October 27 with their weights; the case under which we are wrong; what this means for Pakistan–Iran freight, Arabian Sea war risk, Suez exposure and Gulf data centers; and today’s ledger, with 12 claims from Monday’s broadcast graded one by one and the September 20 call that Konarak may now be testing.