Pakistan did not close its border with Iran on Saturday, and it did not abandon Tehran. It withdrew a form, and the form is the whole story.

That claim rests on a dated memorandum, a stranded truck count, a passenger gate that never shut, and a field marshal who flew to Tehran four days later.

What stopped, and what did not

Commercial traffic halted at Taftan and Gabd–Rimdan on October 17, without notice to traders. About 2,000 trucks and containers are stranded. Gabd–Rimdan alone normally carries more than 4,000 metric tons of LPG a day into Pakistan. Those figures are established, from the Chagai administration, the Quetta chamber and Dawn.

Passengers kept crossing at Gabd–Rimdan through the weekend; Iran’s transit office confirms only that commercial operations stopped. Whether Taftan’s immigration gate is open we could not establish, and we are recording that as a gap rather than assuming either way.

Pakistan has four official crossings with Iran. The Quetta chamber says trade is suspended at all of them; the Gwadar chamber says trade at Mand was already close to zero. Both can be true. Two gates stopped moving freight. A 900-kilometer frontier did not stop moving people.

The trigger is a memo, not an order

On October 16 the Ministry of Commerce withdrew, “with immediate effect,” a waiver that had let Iranian-origin goods clear without an Electronic Import Form. The waiver had been extended on October 3. The Quetta chamber’s advisory and Dawn’s reading of the notification cite the same memorandum, 9(3)/2017-IRAN, independently. We grade that established.

Without the waiver, an Iranian shipment needs bank documentation, and sanctions-wary Pakistani banks will not process it. A Tehran Chamber transport official, Peyman Sanandaji, described exactly that obstacle on October 17 and said the land border itself was open. We grade the banking bottleneck partially corroborated.

Here is where our reporting and the public record part. Provincial officials in Balochistan cite security, counterterrorism and smuggling, against a real backdrop of abductions in Mastung and Chagai. Tehran calls the halt “technical issues.” The security account is on the record; the memorandum is also on the record; and only one of them is dated October 16. We preserve both and weight the paper.

Our own reporting goes a step further: the waiver was pulled to protect a pending IMF disbursement of about $1.21 billion, agreed at staff level on October 7 and awaiting the Executive Board. The timing fits. The intent is a source account that nothing public yet confirms, and we grade it attributed, not established.

What we could not find, inside our research limit, is any document in which Washington or the IMF demanded the closure. Treasury’s August 24 sanctions push and the Foreign Office’s pledge to comply with “all applicable sanctions regimes” are context. Sanctions exposure shaped a Pakistani decision. Nobody has produced the order.

Munir went to Tehran anyway

Reuters reported on October 19 that Field Marshal Asim Munir was due in Tehran on Tuesday, citing a Pakistani official and Iranian media; Dawn confirmed it Tuesday morning. The purpose was unpublished.

Our own reporting describes the trip as a meeting with Iran’s top military and political leadership to set a joint course, and calls the “Pakistan abandoned Iran” story a falsehood planted by Israeli agents to split the two. The trip is established. The joint-course reading is consistent with what we can see: Tehran’s “technical” framing, the Dar–Araghchi call, the visit itself. For the planting claim we found no public evidence, and we carry it as a claim.

An on-record broadcast discussion recorded Tuesday, after our cutoff, adds that Munir had already met President Pezeshkian and Foreign Minister Araghchi, that Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi traveled with him, that a meeting with Mohsen Rezaei was expected within hours, and that the two sides were in “spirited” talks on reviving the lapsed U.S.–Iran memorandum. Attributed, uncorroborated by cutoff, and plausible.

A government that had abandoned Iran would not send its army chief to Tehran four days after the trucks stopped.

The thing that could still break it

Iran’s navy says U.S. forces fired “two light projectiles” at Konarak naval base early on October 19, wounding two. By evening a U.S. official told CNN the claim was inaccurate. We grade an incident plausible and the attribution disputed. Konarak sits on the Makran coast, west of Chabahar and near Gwadar and Jiwani, and a confirmed U.S. strike there would be the first on Iranian soil in about seven weeks. Brent settled at $109.55.

Axios reports Hegseth met Netanyahu at an air base in southern Israel on October 19; the Pentagon declined comment. Israel votes October 27. The pre-midterm hold on U.S. strikes still stands in the reporting we have. The risk is not that Islamabad breaks with Tehran. It is that an incident on the Makran coast breaks Islamabad’s ability to stand between them.

So the question that matters next is not whether the border is closed. It is whether the halt ends after the IMF Board votes, or hardens into something that looks like the rupture it is not yet. Below: the deep read on how a waiver becomes a wall, what still moves across the frontier at night and what cannot, and why Tehran chose the word “technical”; nine indicators, ranked, each with its status at cutoff, the observable that trips it and the warning it buys, with the three to watch first; three scenarios to October 31, weighted; the case under which this assessment is wrong; what the picture means if you are pricing LPG, Pakistani import exposure or war risk on the Makran coast; and today’s ledger, with one superseded call and its scorecard, four relayed claims we could not locate, three regradings, and nine items still open.