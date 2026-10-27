Three weeks ago, Saudi Arabia, Pakistan and Türkiye met in Riyadh as the Makkah Alliance and agreed to activate “collective deterrence”. On Monday, all three sat down with the head of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, and Tehran says the meeting was Pakistan’s idea. The joint statement said one thing: they will keep talking. What it left out matters more: who asked, who signed off at the top of Iran’s system, why Riyadh sent its defense minister, and what our host says now sits with 33 IRGC commanders. That decides whether this channel buys time before Israel votes on Tuesday and the United States on November 3, or only records how little is left. Islamabad did not lose the channel. It built the next one.
One correction to our own record: the Russian deliveries to Iran we have described since Sergei Lavrov’s October 19 visit came by air, not by sea. Descriptions of them as tankers, including on our own program, were wrong.
INSIDE THE PAID BRIEFING (What You’ll Unlock Below):
Who built the room. Tehran’s on-the-record account of Pakistan’s proposal, what our reporting adds about who cleared it, and why it overturns our own read from Sunday.
From deterrence to a delegation. What the Makkah Alliance promised on October 5, why Türkiye sent its intelligence chief, and where Pakistan would land if it were ever forced to choose.
The $1 billion question. The reported Saudi offer to Ansarallah, why Larry Johnson answers “$500 billion? Maybe,” and the one thing that would actually make the Houthis stop.
14 aircraft, 33 commands, one punch. The Russian airlift, the contingency built for a strike on Iran’s leadership, and the Israeli assessment our host says explains why no second strike has come.
The coast and the water. The strikes reported at Sirik, the widening UAE spill, and why a desalination intake, not a beach, is the escalation to watch.
Nine indicators, three weighted scenarios to November 10, the case under which we are wrong, and what this means if you price Hormuz, Red Sea or Gulf coastal exposure.