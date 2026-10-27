Three weeks ago, Saudi Arabia, Pakistan and Türkiye met in Riyadh as the Makkah Alliance and agreed to activate “collective deterrence”. On Monday, all three sat down with the head of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, and Tehran says the meeting was Pakistan’s idea. The joint statement said one thing: they will keep talking. What it left out matters more: who asked, who signed off at the top of Iran’s system, why Riyadh sent its defense minister, and what our host says now sits with 33 IRGC commanders. That decides whether this channel buys time before Israel votes on Tuesday and the United States on November 3, or only records how little is left. Islamabad did not lose the channel. It built the next one.

One correction to our own record: the Russian deliveries to Iran we have described since Sergei Lavrov’s October 19 visit came by air, not by sea. Descriptions of them as tankers, including on our own program, were wrong.

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