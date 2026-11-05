Trump is asking advisers whether Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth should stay. Defence analyst Pravin Sawhney says that one decision is the clearest sign of whether Trump strikes Iran again — and that the Democrats’ win in Congress, the $4 billion aid cut and Putin’s call to Tehran don’t settle it.
— 02:44 Why Congress still doesn’t decide the war.
— 12:01 Putin’s call to Iran’s security chief — and what Sawhney thinks it was about.
— 25:53 The tell: what Hegseth’s fate would mean for Iran.
What you’ll learn: why Sawhney says the war stays in the White House after the midterms · why he calls the $4 billion Israel aid cut “meaningless” · what pulls Trump toward one last strike · what Iran’s Leader has ordered if he strikes · which countries Iran now lets through Hormuz, and on what terms.
Sourcing note: CBS reported on 4 November that Trump is asking advisers whether Hegseth should stay; the White House says Trump has “full confidence” in him. Democrats won the House and the Senate on 3 November; Vance posted that “the reason we lost is the war”, and Trump said “if I had to do it again, I’d have to do it again.” Trump said on 3 November the US will stop “$4bn a year” in aid to Israel by year-end. Putin and SNSC Secretary Mohsen Rezaei spoke on 2 November; the readout mentions West Asia and strategic cooperation. Iran’s Supreme Leader ordered an “immediate, impactful and geographically unrestricted response” to any threat (reported 31 October). Pravin Sawhney’s readings — the Hegseth tell, Russian targeting help for strikes on US bases in Italy and Germany, an Iranian ICBM — are his analysis; we have not located the ICBM statement or the Kerry interview he describes. The host’s views on Trump and Netanyahu are his own.#Hegseth #Iran #Trump #Midterms #Putin #Israel #PravinSawhney #TransitionProtocol
One Firing Will Tell Us If Trump Hits Iran Again, Pravin Sawhney Says
Trump is asking advisers whether Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth should stay. Defence analyst Pravin Sawhney says that one decision is the clearest sign of whether Trump strikes Iran again — and that the Democrats’ win in Congress, the $4 billion aid cut and Putin’s call to Tehran don’t settle it.