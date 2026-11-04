7-minute read · Free: what is real, what is not, and our most likely outcome through Friday · Paid: the watch list, our full odds, the dates, and what each capital is protecting

On Tuesday afternoon, oil fell about $4 a barrel on reports that Washington had approved a US–Iran accord to reopen the Strait of Hormuz. No government has confirmed one. What exists is a draft memorandum Qatar carried to Tehran, Iranian terms that remain unmet, and a strike window that Gulf hosts were told opens on Wednesday, November 4. Both sides are firing in ways they can deny or call defensive, and both are keeping the war small for now. Larry Johnson, the former CIA analyst, joined us from an airport in Turkey on election day. His read: “a very confused picture,” and if strikes come, “they’ll wait till Friday after the markets are closed.”

Our read in 30 seconds

There is no deal. One outlet reported US approval of a Qatari draft. No government has confirmed it, and Qatar says both sides are still “reviewing.”

Tehran’s price is public, and unmet. It wants an end to the blockade and to hostilities, sanctions relief and a ceasefire that covers Lebanon. In return it would reopen the strait “within two days.”

Both sides are keeping it small. A US jet hit an IRGC launcher on Qeshm. Iran has answered in words and at sea, not at US forces.

A deal would not reopen supply quickly. Johnson’s point holds whatever is signed: damaged infrastructure and lost tankers keep oil tight for years.

Our most likely outcome through Friday’s close is a quiet passage, at about one in two: no Iranian fire on US forces, no second acknowledged strike, Doha still “reviewing.” The other half splits two ways, a staged deal or resumed strikes, and three signals tell you which.

There is no deal. There is a draft and a date.

What exists is a draft, not a deal

The report that moved the market came from Al Araby Al Jadeed at about 13:51 UTC on Tuesday, citing sources close to the mediation. It says Washington approved a memorandum Qatar carried to Tehran on Monday, and that both sides would announce concessions in step: a nuclear move from Iran, a partial release of frozen funds from Washington. It is single-source, and no government has confirmed it.

The on-record picture is narrower. Qatar’s spokesman, Majed al-Ansari, says both parties “remain committed to the negotiation process” and are reviewing the ideas Doha has presented. That is a draft under review. A senior Iranian official told Reuters the sides remain far apart and that Tehran will not accept “excessive demands.”

Update, Tuesday: Mohsen Rezaei posted that Washington’s response “was not convincing,” and that it must “fully and explicitly address Iran’s seven conditions” before the strait reopens. That matches what Johnson read out on air. Qatar says it is facilitating a “real-time exchange of proposals.”

A memorandum nobody has published moved the price of oil. It has not yet moved a ship.

Both sides are keeping Qeshm small

On Monday, a US fighter destroyed an IRGC surface-to-air missile launcher on Qeshm Island after a missile was fired at a US aircraft. CENTCOM has not confirmed it. No imagery has surfaced. The Wall Street Journal describes it as one of several unannounced strikes.

Update, Tuesday: The President confirmed it himself on Fox, calling it a “minor attack” that “wasn’t war.” CENTCOM still has not put its name to it. US media reported that strike plans had been prepared that could begin as early as Wednesday.

Tehran has answered in words and at sea. As of the owner’s cutoff, it had not fired on US forces. Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf says Iran’s finger is “on the trigger” and that a “strong and rational response,” undescribed, has gone to Washington. The IRGC Navy says tankers sailing “unauthorized” routes with transponders off hit mines; it now puts the number at four. That is its claim, and nobody has independently confirmed it.

One death is established. India says a crew member of the vessel Al Jusufi was killed and 13 were rescued off Limah in Oman, after an “unidentified aerial object” struck on Monday evening. No one has claimed the attack.

Each side is firing in ways it can deny or call defensive. That is a choice, and it can be unmade overnight.

Where our reporting and the record disagree

Our reporting: Tehran wants Islamabad present whenever Washington conveys terms, not Qatar alone, and has cleared Pakistan to carry its case to Vice President JD Vance. The public record does not show that. Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi names Qatar and Pakistan as mediators, but his post on Tuesday thanked Qatar and Oman. We hold our account at low-to-moderate confidence and keep both versions in view.

Our reporting also places US-used bases in Europe on Iran’s target list. The Tehran daily Hamshahri has published a partial public echo. Johnson called that “bombast” on air: Iran has been “the adult in the room,” he argued, and gains nothing by widening the war. Neither view is established.

One claim we are not carrying: that a US nuclear strike is days away. It rests on unnamed sourcing. The President’s own public line on Pickaxe Mountain is conventional: “we can do that in one hour.”

Corrections, free as always

From our broadcast:

The deal report. We attributed it to Al Jazeera and Al Arabiya. The earliest trace we found is Al Araby Al Jadeed.

Italy. We said Italy had just warned its citizens to leave Iran. The latest Italian leave-Iran advisory we could locate dates from February 2026.

Aid to Israel. We said the President told Fox & Friends that aid to Israel would end by year’s end. We could not locate that remark. Netanyahu floated a phased end to US military aid earlier this year.

Tanker losses. Johnson’s figure that about a third of the world’s oil tankers have been sunk or damaged is not established. We could not source it.

The Bush pledge. “Read my lips, no new taxes” was pledged in 1988 and broken by the 1990 budget deal; Bush lost in 1992.

The UK election. The election that removed the Conservatives was in July 2024.

From our earlier reporting:

Qeshm. We found no source for the “air-defense site” line attributed to N12, or for the 14-mile figure. US officials describe a missile launcher.

Tankers at Ramon. We could not find the October 31 Sentinel-2 image of tankers at Ramon.

Vance. The “verifiable nuclear commitment” wording attributed to him is not in November 2 reporting.

Newsmax date. “I wouldn’t use nuclear” was said to Newsmax on October 15, not October 16.

NPT bills. The count of 10 NPT-withdrawal bills came from MP Ebrahim Rezaei, not Mohsen Rezaei.

Israeli politics. The Joint List leans toward recommending Gadi Eisenkot but has not committed.

The J-5. The removed J-5 is Lt. Gen. Brett Sylvia; the October 28 date is not established.

Sinokor. It carried “nearly 40 percent” of September Hormuz crude on Bloomberg’s count, not 37 percent from Lloyd’s List.

Windward. Its “13 transits” and “260 dark” figures could not be found.

The Al Mayeda. It was struck by “unidentified objects,” not “three projectiles.”

Qatari visits. We found no New York Times source for the count.

Withdrawn as unverified: the €103.94 TTF settle, the $32.84 JKM price, the early-October Urals premium and the 10 Pakistani spot cargoes.

QatarEnergy. Its US LNG purchase is a 20-year Woodside deal starting in 2030, not near-term supply.

Zakharova. Maria Zakharova’s “extreme alarm” preceded the Qeshm reports.

ISPR. Pakistan’s military media wing did not say “no objection” to new Makkah pact members. Its chief said the text does not bar them and “everyone is most welcome.”

What paid members get today

The watch list. The three signals that decide this week, in plain English, plus all nine indicators with their status and how much warning each gives you.

Our full odds through Friday’s close , including Johnson’s case for a Friday strike after markets shut. Published before the week resolves, so you can grade us.

A dated timeline from Wednesday’s window to Shenzhen and the end of Qatar’s LNG force majeure.

What we are hearing: why Tehran wants a guarantor in the room, not a messenger; what Pakistan, Qatar, Washington, Netanyahu and Beijing are each protecting; how the vote changes the strike math.

If you are pricing this: war risk, freight, crude, gas and LNG, with the figures that belong in a contract and the ones that do not.

If strikes begin, paid members get a short flash briefing in their inbox within hours, with what our reporting says and what to watch next.

The strike window is open and the draft is unsigned. Get the watch list and our full odds now for $5 a month, less on the midterm-week offer