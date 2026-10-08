Saudi Arabia’s allies have agreed to defend the kingdom. None of them has publicly agreed to fight the offensive in Yemen that will decide who holds the Red Sea coast.

That is not a matter of interpretation. It is a count of four governments and the line each has drawn on the record.

Four powers, four limits

Pakistan. On September 10, its Foreign Office called military action against the Houthis “hypothetical,” said none was under discussion, and described the Makkah pact as an “umbrella agreement”. On October 5, Saudi Arabia, Pakistan and Turkey agreed to enable “rapid deployment” of agreed forces to the kingdom. The statement gave no numbers, units, locations or rules of engagement. We grade that established, and incomplete.

Our reporting adds two points that have no public record. The Pakistani contribution is meant to stay around Mecca and Medina, far from the southern border. And Riyadh has asked Islamabad for a maritime special-forces unit to retake the strait coast. We are told that request has not been accepted. We grade both reported and unconfirmed.

Pravin Sawhney, the Indian defense analyst, put the military logic plainly in conversation: special forces force a breakthrough, and someone else must hold the ground. Commandos can open a door. They cannot hold the corridor behind it.

Turkey has announced no strikes and no units or numbers for the October 5 commitment; Sawhney cited reports of drones and air-defense equipment. The United States has so far declined to join. In its report on a closed-door Camp David meeting, Axios said Riyadh is pressing Washington for airstrikes before its offensive, and that President Trump has been reluctant but could change course.

Syria is the only government publicly reported to be weighing offensive manpower. Axios reported on October 7, citing three US officials, that President Ahmed al-Sharaa is “seriously considering” sending troops, with one source putting the number at 10,000 to 20,000. No decision has been made. Sawhney gave the same range on air but called him Israel’s president. The October 6 meeting in Riyadh was with Syria’s.

A shield is on offer. A sword is, so far, only under consideration.

Both sides claim the strait. Neither has proved it.

Sawhney’s account was that Ansarallah, the Houthi movement, now holds the whole Bab el-Mandeb coast, has pushed pro-Saudi forces back and has encircled Taiz.

The public record disagrees about the coast. On October 5, Yemen’s information minister told Reuters that Saudi-backed government forces had “secured effective control” of the strait and taken the airstrip at Dhubab under heavy Saudi air cover. The Houthis called that “completely untrue.” A second government source said fighting continued at a base near the strait. Reuters could verify neither side.

Around Taiz, the record leans toward Sawhney. Five government military sources told Reuters the Houthis had taken stretches of a mountain road. One government source denied it was cut.

Our grades: the Houthi advance near Taiz is attributed, and partly conceded by the government side. “Complete control” of the strait is disputed. The Houthis took the Dhubab airstrip last month and the government now claims it back, so a snapshot from either side is already stale. The cost of the uncertainty is already counted: the UN migration agency puts displacement at about 184,000 since the war resumed.

One number does not survive a check

Sawhney also described a Saudi air force of more than 900 combat jets. The 2026 FlightGlobal directory, as reproduced by an aviation compilation, counts 364 combat aircraft. A figure near 900 does appear in that compilation: 917, the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute’s count of all Saudi military aircraft across every service. We grade 364 probable, not established, because we have only the one secondary source. His wider judgment on will to fight and training is assessment, not measurement.

We could not establish who holds the coast today, what the October 5 deployment contains, or whether the request for commandos exists anywhere on the public record. A pledge without published terms is a headline, not a force.

That settles what is true: the allies have offered a shield, the offensive is Saudi, Yemeni and perhaps Syrian, and the strait is claimed by both sides. The next question is what happens to the kingdom’s war if the sword never arrives. Below: a deep read in three sections on why the pipeline politics, the Syrian option and Riyadh’s own requests decide it; eight indicators, ranked, each with its status, the observable that would trip it and the warning it buys, plus the three that would end this finding; four weighted scenarios through November 3; the case under which we are wrong; what it means if you are pricing Red Sea freight, Gulf war risk or Israeli and Saudi energy exposure; and today’s ledger, with eight open items.

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