The Abu Dhabi meeting and Iran’s anger are confirmed. The guest list is not, and Tehran collected Washington’s answer in Doha the evening it warned the region.

One Israeli television channel has put nine governments at Benjamin Netanyahu’s table in Abu Dhabi. The public record confirms one of them: the host.

The meeting is real, and so is Tehran’s anger. But the claim that would matter most, that Qatar and Oman were in the room, is the weakest link in the record. And the evening Tehran warned the region, its foreign minister was in Doha collecting Washington’s answer.

The meeting is confirmed. The guest list is not.

Netanyahu flew to Abu Dhabi on September 27 and met UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed. The Emirates News Agency confirmed it the next day https://www.usnews.com/news/world/articles/2026-09-28/uae-president-discussed-bilateral-relations-with-israels-netanyahu-state-news-agency-says , the first official Emirati acknowledgment of a Netanyahu visit. In May the UAE flatly denied an earlier one. Israeli officials told Reuters the talks centered on Iran; we hold that with high confidence. AP, citing unnamed sources, reported he also sought an Emirati denial of a warning before October 7, 2023, which his office calls “fake news.”

Beyond the bilateral, everything is contested. Kan, in a censor-cleared report, described a wider session and said a Libyan government plane, a Moroccan Hercules, a Qatari military plane and an Emirati government plane from Riyadh landed during the visit. Flight data cited by Il Foglio put a jet used by Saddam Haftar, of eastern Libya’s Libyan National Army, on the ground about 20 minutes after Netanyahu. Ynet reported a session with Saudi participation, then said it could not confirm it took place. A senior Saudi official denied that anyone else attended. So did Jordan.

Our own reporting says representatives of several Arab states took part, Qatar, Oman, Libya and Morocco among them. The public record partly supports that and the Saudi denial disputes it. We keep both, and give a blanket denial limited weight for states Riyadh does not speak for. Aircraft back Libya and Morocco only circumstantially. A plane on a runway is not a seat at a table. And “Libya” here means Haftar’s eastern faction, not Tripoli.

The two names that matter most are the two we can prove least

Qatar and Oman are Tehran’s principal Gulf interlocutors, and Doha is carrying the U.S.–Iran messages now. If either sat at an Israeli table convened against Iran, its value as a mediator falls.

The case for Qatar is one military plane in one Israeli report and a Ynet account Ynet has walked back: consistent with the evidence, but disputed. Two days after the visit, Qatar’s prime minister called Netanyahu a war criminal. The case for Oman is one Israeli channel’s list, with no Omani aircraft reported: unconfirmed.

Here is what we could not establish. Along separate research paths, we found no statement from Doha, Muscat, Rabat or eastern Libya, either way. Silence is not presence. It is an open question, and it stays open in public until one of them answers it.

Nor does anything in the record link the meeting to the September 30 flydubai incident. Israeli officials say a co-pilot stabbed his captain, tried to crash the Dubai–Tel Aviv flight and is Omani; Oman, the UAE and the airline have not confirmed his nationality. We are not drawing the line.

Tehran is furious, and it still went to Doha

Tehran’s anger is confirmed. On September 29 its foreign ministry condemned the trip, warned of “very dangerous consequences” and urged neighbors not to let their territory be used against Iran https://en.mehrnews.com/news/248197/Iran-condemns-Netanyahu-s-visit-to-UAE . It named no Arab state. Our reporting says Tehran is deeply angered and determined not to let the states involved undercut its drive to shrink American and Israeli influence in the region. Its conduct is consistent with that; nothing public confirms it.

That same evening, Qatari mediators handed Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi Washington’s answer in Doha. An official briefed on the talks told Reuters the dispute is now over the order of steps, not the steps themselves, on a text aimed at an enhanced version of Islamabad’s June memorandum https://iranwire.com/en/news/158298-reuters-tehran-receives-us-response-to-seven-day-plan-via-qatari-mediators/ . That is one anonymous official, on an undisclosed text, days after President Trump publicly rejected Iran’s own plan. We hold it with moderate confidence.

Islamabad’s other role needs a qualification. Our reporting has held that Pakistan would not fight Ansar Allah. On September 29 its defense minister pledged “whatever means are available” to defend Saudi Arabia. With no reported Pakistani combat action, that call holds on conduct and is disputed on declared posture.

UKMTO reported unknown projectiles struck 3 vessels in the Strait of Hormuz on September 29, and Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, whom AP calls Iran’s chief negotiator, said no regional infrastructure would be safe if Iran cannot export. After our cutoff, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing U.S. officials, that a third carrier group and Marine ships will reach the region by late November. Whether the carrier adds to the 2 already there or relieves one is disputed.

Tehran’s threats now reach the region’s energy. They have not yet reached its mediators.

That settles what is true today. The open question is what follows when Tehran may be angry with two of its mediators, still needs one, and faces a reported American buildup. Below: the deep read on Pakistan’s leverage and the UAE’s exposure; eight ranked indicators with status, tripwire and warning time, and the three to watch first; four weighted scenarios through October 30; the two developments that would prove us wrong; what it means for war risk, Hormuz freight, and Emirati, Saudi and aviation exposure, including which figures belong in a contract; and the ledger: one resolved item, two regrades, ten open items and a scorecard.