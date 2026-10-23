Field Marshal Asim Munir reached every senior figure in Tehran who matters this week, including the one who mattered most. He came back carrying an answer that has not moved.

The channel works. The terms do not, and they now collide on a single item: where Iran’s enriched uranium goes.

Munir got the meeting. He did not get a concession

An earlier account said Mohsen Rezaei, secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, refused to receive Munir on this visit. That account was wrong. Iranian state reporting, carrying an IRNA image captioned October 20, shows the meeting took place. We grade the meeting established.

What Rezaei said in it is on the record too. Enriched material stays in Iran. Further negotiation requires American trust-building measures first. Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf restated Iran’s seven conditions. President Masoud Pezeshkian asked for relief from pressure, threats and sanctions.

IRNA says Munir left with Iran’s response to an American message. Its contents are undisclosed. That establishes a delivery. It does not establish that Washington has received the reply, accepted any of it or changed its own terms. On October 21, Secretary of State Marco Rubio welcomed Pakistani and Qatari mediation and repeated that Iran must never acquire a nuclear weapon.

Access is an achievement. It is not movement.

The two positions now meet at one stockpile

On our October 21 program, the analyst Pravin Sawhney described the American terms carried through Munir. Release of $6 billion in frozen Iranian assets if Iran reopens the Strait of Hormuz. An end to the naval blockade only if Iran hands over its enriched uranium. Iranian pressure on Ansar Allah to reach a ceasefire with Saudi Arabia. And an admission that Washington cannot guarantee an end to the war in Lebanon.

No government has confirmed those terms. We carry them as attributed reporting.

If they are accurate, the problem is plain. Washington has made the one thing Tehran ruled out on the record the price of the one thing Tehran wants most. Iran’s stated sequence runs the other way: relief first, enrichment within its rights as a signatory of the Non-Proliferation Treaty, and weapons as the last item discussed.

Two parties can exchange messages indefinitely across a gap like that. They cannot close it by exchanging more of them.

Six routes end at two gates

Pakistan announced that both main crossings with Iran, Taftan–Mirjaveh and Gabd–Rimdan, had reopened. Our own reporting said the same, and on our October 21 program we described all six land routes as working again.

The public record does not fully support that. On October 21, Mehr quoted transport-association chairman Ehsan Malekzadeh saying Rimdan remained closed while imports and transit continued at Mirjaveh. The six routes are road itineraries under an April transit framework, and every one of them ends at Gabd or Taftan. Six routes end at two gates. One of them may still be shut.

We cannot reconcile the two accounts yet. Neither side has published clearance times or volumes. And no instruction we have seen reverses the October 16 withdrawal of the import-form waiver, so an open gate may still not mean a paid shipment.

A clarification we have made before, and repeat: Pakistan has not deployed a combat contingent in Saudi Arabia to confront Ansar Allah. Reuters reported on October 21 that it sees no visible addition to the roughly 8,000 Pakistani personnel it counted there in May.

A correction to our October 21 broadcast: the British aircraft supporting Saudi Arabia are Typhoons, as the UK Ministry of Defence states, not Tornados.