MBS Was Told to Choose Israel, or Pakistan&Turkey What Trump’s ‘Very Helpful’ Remark Means for Saudi

Trump says Israel has been “very helpful” to Saudi Arabia. Pravin Sawhney says Israel runs Saudi missile defense.

The Indian defense analyst says Israeli officers coordinate the kingdom’s interceptors alongside Saudi officers, from inside the war room. Host Zulfiqar Ali’s Pakistani sources say MBS was told to choose — Israel, or Pakistan and Turkey — and asked the Israelis to leave. The host is certain they are still behind the curtain.

— 02:02 Who coordinates Saudi missile defense, according to Pravin Sawhney.

— 12:54 The ultimatum: Israel, or Pakistan and Turkey — per our host’s Pakistani sources.

— 24:42 “The petrodollar is falling”: who buys America’s $40 trillion debt?

What you’ll learn: what Trump said on 16 October and what it could mean · how Saudi missile defense is coordinated, according to Pravin Sawhney · what MBS was told to choose, per our host’s sources · why Pakistan and Turkey will not take an offensive role · why Rubio is going to Jamnagar · why both guests expect the U.S.–Iran war to resume.

Sourcing note: Trump said on the White House South Lawn on 16 October that “Israel’s been very helpful to Saudi Arabia” and that the Abraham Accords were back “maybe more than ever”; he did not say what the help was. The words “I’ll be speaking to them shortly” are not in published accounts of the exchange. The missile-defense account is Pravin Sawhney’s analysis. The ultimatum, the Israeli officers’ exit and “behind the curtain” are our host’s sourcing from Pakistan and cannot be independently verified. Public record: Russia’s Interior Minister Vladimir Kolokoltsev ended a four-day visit to Pakistan on 15 October after meeting Field Marshal Asim Munir on the “regional security environment” (ISPR); Oman’s foreign minister visited on 13–14 October; Secretary Rubio visits Mumbai and Jamnagar from 20 October; the Houthis completed the encirclement of Taiz in early October; Turkey’s foreign minister said on 8 October the Mecca pact is “not an offensive agreement”; U.S. debt passed $40 trillion on 19 August. The U.S. Treasury sanctioned 27 Iranian airlines on 8 September; Pakistan said it was examining the measures and has not suspended Iranian flights. Zelensky’s “€70bn / €170bn” figures as stated by our guest were not located; Ukraine’s finance minister has projected a ~€69bn shortfall for 2027.

#SaudiArabia #Israel #MBS #Trump #Pakistan #MissileDefense #PravinSawhney #TransitionProtocol