9-minute read · Free: what Shenzhen’s text left out, what Trump reportedly said in private, and why Israel’s clock now runs faster · Paid: nine ranked indicators, four scenarios with odds, and what to hold through Sunday night’s oil open

Shenzhen’s four-point declaration does not mention Iran or the Strait of Hormuz. Read on its own, it says the summit changed nothing about a war that could restart this weekend.

It changed the clock. What we understand Donald Trump told Xi Jinping makes an Israeli strike less likely by December 6, and more likely before he decides.

Our scorecard: what we said, and what happened November 17, we said: the most Beijing and Moscow could offer in Shenzhen was backing for a return to June’s Islamabad memorandum. What happened: by our reporting, that is the advice Xi and Putin gave Trump. No public readout confirms it. Held.

November 9, we said: if the George Washington stays after the Roosevelt arrives, three carriers is a decision. On Tuesday we graded that “called.” What happened: the Roosevelt was a relief, and the Washington left on November 18. Wrong. Two carriers remain.

November 13 to 17, we said: no strike and no deal, with the deadlock holding. So far: on track, with daily exchanges of fire. We publish our calls before events and grade them here, in public, misses included. The 60-second version The text: Shenzhen’s declaration never names Iran or Hormuz.

In private, by our reporting, Xi and Putin advised Trump against a new war, and he leaned their way. In public, he now says he is “not rushing.”

Israel’s clock: its best moment comes before Washington decides, not after.

What we cannot establish: the claim made on our program that Israel has prepared to use nuclear weapons.

Our odds, the nine indicators and what to hold through Sunday night are in the paid briefing.

The text says nothing about Iran

The public record is short. After about 80 minutes together, Xi, Vladimir Putin and Trump issued a four-point text on UN reform, refined-fuel supply, limits on the International Criminal Court and talks on nuclear risk (ABC News). Xi urged parties to conflicts to negotiate and named none of them. No readout from Beijing, Moscow or Washington addresses Iran.

The closest thing to an Iran signal was Xi’s language on the bomb. He called nuclear weapons “a sword of Damocles” and said they must be banned and destroyed, without a timeline. The three biggest nuclear arsenals now sit behind a public line against nuclear use, in a week when the word “nuclear” keeps attaching itself to Israel’s plans. The line obliges no one. Israel, which was not at the table, is the least obliged.

The silence is on paper. By our reporting, it was not in the room.

In private, a lean. In public, the opposite

We understand that Xi and Putin advised Trump not to go back to war against Iran, and to return to the memorandum of understanding signed in Islamabad on June 17, which has since collapsed. We understand Trump told them he would take that advice seriously and work to bring the temperature down. He has partly settled against restarting the war, and will decide once he is back in Washington.

This is privileged reporting. It has not been independently established, and we grade it as moderately likely to be accurate. No public readout confirms it.

The public record said the opposite. In Shenzhen, Trump said he does not need Xi’s or Putin’s help on Iran. Asked on Fox whether he would go to war again, he answered “absolutely yes.” The New York Times reports that he is weighing new strikes, has not decided, and has not approved Israel’s wider target list, which includes nuclear sites and the power grid.

Update, Thursday evening: Trump has since moved his public line toward the private one. He told Axios and Israel’s Channel 12, “I am not rushing into any decision,” and “We will see what happens after the beginning of the year” (Times of Israel). He told Reuters, “We’ve got time” (Jerusalem Post, carrying Reuters).

Both accounts can be true. A private assurance to Xi and public toughness on Fox are not contradictory; the second protects the first. Our judgment, at moderate confidence, is that what he is leaning toward is more blockade, not a return to the memorandum. Not yet.

Even our own reporting has described the effect on Trump two ways, as discouragement and as dissuasion. The difference is the whole story. We grade it as discouragement. A lean is not a decision.

Netanyahu’s clock runs faster than Trump’s

Israel’s intent is the best-documented part of the picture. The Times reports that Benjamin Netanyahu is pressing Washington for a joint campaign of four to seven days. Axios reported on November 13 that Mossad director Roman Gofman was in Washington pressing for a return to the war (Ynet), and Reuters reported on November 18 that the Mossad chief and Ron Dermer lobbied for joint strikes. We understand Netanyahu is committed to striking this weekend and that Iran is ready for it. That is privileged reporting, not independently established.

Israel’s will to strike is documented. Its willingness to strike over an American objection is not. Trump halted an Israeli operation in August, according to a report we have seen only as a headline.

Here is the mechanism. If Trump decides on his return and leans against war, Netanyahu’s best moment comes before the decision, not after it. So we lower the odds of an Israeli strike by December 6 from 28 percent in our Wednesday assessment to 25 percent. We raise the odds of one this weekend from about one in ten to about one in eight.

The restraint shortens the fuse.

Update, Thursday: Israel’s Channel 13 reported that Netanyahu has told ministers and security chiefs that an operation against Iran is “unavoidable.” It quoted a senior IDF officer saying plans with US Central Command are approved and “the question is the timing.” Channel 12 reported that Trump has repeatedly withheld orders for planned strikes in recent weeks (Times of Israel). Whether Trump’s “after the beginning of the year” lengthens Netanyahu’s window or hurries him is now the open question. The weekend is where the first answer would show.

From the paid briefing, free today: indicator No. 2 of 9 Israel’s security cabinet. This trips when a session is convened to approve military action, which Israel’s Basic Law requires before going to war. At our cutoff: preparations were ordered on November 11, and no approval session is in the record. Since then, Israeli television has quoted a senior officer saying the plans are approved and only the timing is open. Warning: hours. It is the least deniable Israeli signal and the closest to launch. That is one of nine. The other eight, ranked, and the three to watch first are in the paid briefing below.

What we cannot establish

One claim made on our own program on Thursday does not meet our standard for a finding: that Israel has prepared to use nuclear weapons. The lobbying for joint strikes has been reported. Nothing about nuclear weapons has been, by anyone. We grade the claim as not established.

The word is also ambiguous in a way that matters. Israel’s reported targets include Iran’s nuclear sites, so “nuclear” in a strike plan may describe what is hit, not what is used. We do not know which. Until we do, we are not carrying it.

Corrections, free as always

Two to our November 16 reporting. The Theodore Roosevelt relieved the George Washington, which left the region on November 18; it was not a third carrier, and two remain. That also undoes the carrier call we graded as a hit on Tuesday, as the scorecard above now shows. And the 325 weekly Hormuz transits we cited belong to the prior week. The count for the seven days to November 11 is 308.

One more from our program this week. The figure of 70 percent of China’s economy becoming AI and high-tech by 2030 matches a real target, but it measures something else. China’s “AI Plus” plan aims for adoption of new-generation smart devices and AI agents above 70 percent by 2027 and above 90 percent by 2030 (CSET translation). It is not a share of the economy.

So what happens before Sunday night?

The present, then, is settled. No Iran text. A reported private lean, now edging into public. An Israeli government with a reason to move before Washington decides. What that means for the next 72 hours is a separate question.

We see four ways it goes to December 6:

The standoff holds. Israel strikes, alone or with US backing. Iran moves first at sea. Talks resume on the June memorandum.

Our odds on all four: for paid subscribers. One leads. The weekend share of another just went up.

If someone you work with is pricing Hormuz freight, war-risk cover or Gulf exposure this weekend, share this with them. The free half stands on its own.

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Inside the paid briefing (what you unlock below)

Why Beijing and Moscow handed Trump Tehran’s own exit, not a compromise.

Why their lever stops at Washington, and the one provocation that could undo Trump’s restraint.

All nine indicators, ranked, with status, tripwire, warning time and the three to watch first.

Four scenarios to December 6, with weights, how each moved, and the case in which we are wrong.

What it means for Hormuz freight, war-risk cover, Brent and the Gulf host bases, with five dates to hold.

Today’s ledger: corrections in full, a scorecard and seven items still open.

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