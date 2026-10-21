LARRY:China Signed Off,as Trump Reportedly Favors First Strike on Iran Pakistan Backs Iran,Warns MBS

A senior Pakistani source tells host Zulfiqar Ali that Pakistan has picked Iran’s side against US and Saudi pressure — after consulting Beijing — and that “nobody can save MBS”. Live, Larry Johnson reads Haaretz’s report that Washington now favours a preemptive strike on Iran.

— 01:51 Pakistan’s choice: “stand firmly on the side of Iran” — per a Pakistani insider. 02:45 “Six corridors… back to where they were.” 04:52 The message to MBS.

— 06:52 The first strike, as Haaretz reports it — and the US embassy order Larry Johnson reads as a war signal.

— 10:43 “Nothing left”: what was said in Tehran about an Israeli nuclear strike — reported by the host’s source.

What you’ll learn: which side Pakistan has taken and who signed off on it · why Pakistan has told MBS to choose · what Haaretz reported about a US preemptive strike · what the Gulf embassy order does and does not mean · what closing both Hormuz and Bab el-Mandeb would cost the world.

Sourcing note: Pakistan’s decision, the consultation with China’s Wang Yi, the message to MBS and the remark in Tehran are our host’s own sourcing from a senior Pakistani source and cannot be independently verified. Public record: Field Marshal Munir was in Tehran on 20–21 October and met SNSC Secretary Mohsen Rezaei; Pakistan reopened its Taftan and Gabd–Rimdan crossings with Iran on 20 October after closing them on 17 October, citing security; LPG imports remained blocked. The “six corridors” are the source’s account. Haaretz’s correspondent reported an apparent US shift toward a preemptive strike, citing White House sources — that is the “reportedly” in our title; Haaretz also reported the same day that Trump had blocked an early-October strike. Reuters reports the US ordered some embassy staff and families out of Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Qatar, Bahrain and Jordan, with US officials citing Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia; no report lists Kuwait. Fars reported explosions of unknown origin in Sirik, southern Iran — not Iraq. Pakistan, Türkiye, Qatar and Indonesia signed the “Badr” defence-industry MoU in Doha on 21 October.

#Pakistan #Iran #AsimMunir #MBS #SaudiArabia #StraitOfHormuz #LarryJohnson #TransitionProtocol