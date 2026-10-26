Larry:14 Russian Tankers,Why Israel Fears Striking Iran Again,KILL THE LEADERS. FACE 33 COMMANDERS

Per Zulfiqar Ali’s sources, 14 Russian tankers have delivered arms to Iran — distributed to 33 IRGC commanders who can act on their own if Iran’s leaders are killed. The same sources say Israel’s own intelligence warns that one strike would bring ten back. Israel votes tomorrow; Larry Johnson on what changes if Netanyahu loses.

— 02:16 14 tankers from Russia, per our host’s sources.

— 03:05 The 33 commanders and the decapitation contingency.

— 04:28 Why Israel hasn’t struck Iran again: one punch, ten back.

— 05:36 The same day: Saudi Arabia’s defence minister in Tehran.

What you’ll learn: what our host’s sources say Iran has prepared for a strike on its leaders · why, per the same sources, Israel’s intelligence has held back · what Larry Johnson expects from Israel’s vote · why Saudi Arabia went to Tehran and who arranged it · why oil on the UAE’s beaches matters for the Gulf’s water · what Brazil’s result means for BRICS.

Sourcing note: The 14 tankers, the 33 commanders, the decapitation contingency, the Israeli intelligence assessment, the Supreme Leader’s approval of the Tehran meeting and Mohsin Naqvi’s presence are our host’s sourcing and could not be independently verified; no public report of the tankers was found. Larry Johnson’s statements on Israel’s vote, the Saudi agenda, the partners’ position and the desalination risk are his analysis.

Public record: Lavrov visited Tehran on 19 October; the Russia–Iran 20-year partnership took effect on 2 October. Israel votes on 27 October; final polls put Yashar (Eisenkot) at 22–23 seats and Likud at 19–21, with neither bloc at 61. The Makkah Pact delegations met Iranian officials in Tehran on 26 October at Pakistan’s request. Israel Hayom reported a $1 billion Saudi offer to the Houthis; Riyadh did not confirm it. UAE beaches in Umm Al Quwain, Ras Al Khaimah and Sharjah were closed after an oil spill. Brazil: Lula 51.8%, Flávio Bolsonaro 48.2%.#Iran #Israel #IsraelElection #Russia #IRGC #SaudiArabia #LarryJohnson #TransitionProtocol