Larry Johnson:The MOAB Can’t Crack Iran. No One Can Save MBS. Europe Will Regret It.NO RESCUE

Former CIA analyst Larry Johnson explains why Trump’s Mother of All Bombs can’t crack Iran’s Pickaxe Mountain. Zulfiqar Ali’s sources in Islamabad say MBS asked Pakistan for help — repeatedly — and Pakistan said no; both men doubt anyone can save him. And Johnson, who briefed a UN Security Council Arria-formula meeting on Wednesday, says Europe will start a war with Russia it will regret.

— 03:56 The MOAB: why an 11-ton air-burst bomb can’t reach a facility under a mountain.

— 10:21 No rescue: what Islamabad decided, per our host’s sources.

— 31:38 At the UN: the US tone shift, Nebenzia’s answer, and Europe’s hard line.

What you’ll learn: what the MOAB can and can’t do — and the “Scott Ritter scenario” · why Pakistan won’t fight Ansar Allah for MBS · what Pakistani and Turkish officers told MBS about the Israelis in his war room · how Larry Johnson expects the war to end — and China’s role · why diesel is short in a country that makes more than it uses.

Sourcing note: The Islamabad decision, MBS’s requests and the war-room account are our host’s own sourcing and cannot be independently verified. Johnson’s Europe and MBS forecasts are his analysis. Public record: Pakistan called the New York Times report of PAF strikes on the Houthis “fake and fabricated” (8 Oct); Riyadh’s King Khalid Airport has been closed since 10 October (NOTAM to 17 October); Ansar Allah’s 15 October strike on Aden’s presidential palace killed five and wounded 16, per Yemen’s government; Trump said on 15 October “we may have to go there” about Pickaxe Mountain; Johnson was a briefer at Russia’s 14 October Arria-formula meeting. Correction: headline CPI includes food and energy; only “core” CPI excludes them.

#MOAB #Iran #MBS #Pakistan #SaudiArabia #LarryJohnson #Europe #TransitionProtocol