Larry Johnson:Strike Iran After Markets Close?Warning of Trump’s “Eagle Claw”Disaster,FRIDAY STRIKE.

Larry Johnson warns a strike on Iran could become Trump’s “Eagle Claw” — and expects it after the markets close Friday.

Johnson, a former CIA analyst, expects Trump to strike Iran after Tuesday’s midterms — most likely Friday, after the markets close — and warns it could cost a ship, potentially an aircraft carrier, and a thousand lives: Trump’s own Eagle Claw. Would his officers refuse the order? Johnson says they can — and after Tuesday, the Senate may hold their promotions. Meanwhile, per Zulfiqar Ali’s sources, Iran has answered J.D. Vance’s letter: our money back, blockade off — then talks.

— 08:41 After the markets close: Johnson’s timing.

— 37:15 Eagle Claw: the carrier, the thousand, and Jimmy Carter’s 1980 failure in Iran.

— 40:35 Would his officers refuse? The Senate and every promotion from colonel up.

— 03:33 Iran’s reply to Vance — per our host’s sources.

What you’ll learn: why Johnson expects a strike after Tuesday and why he puts the odds at 70% · what Adm. Cooper’s courses of action likely include — and why seizing Kharg or Qeshm would take an Iwo Jima-scale force · why a strike could become Trump’s Eagle Claw · whether US officers can refuse an unlawful order, and what the Senate has to do with it · what Tehran is telling Washington, and how it maps onto the June MOU.

Sourcing note: The timing, the 70% odds, the carrier and the Eagle Claw comparison are Larry Johnson’s warnings and estimates, not reporting. Cooper’s advice against the February attack is Johnson’s account and has not been confirmed. The content of Iran’s reply and the Russian deliveries are our host’s sourcing and cannot be independently verified; the 500–700 Russian specialists figure was not found in any public reporting. The drone capture is an IRGC claim; CENTCOM called it false.

Public record: Trump pledged on 8 October not to strike Iran before the midterms; the WSJ reports Gulf allies were told to prepare for a short, high-intensity campaign after 3 November. Adm. Brad Cooper briefed the President on Iran options on 29 October (WSJ). Sen. Chris Murphy called the plan “insane” on 29 October. Lt. Gen. Brett Sylvia was removed as Joint Staff J5 on 28 October. Vance’s letter to Mohsen Rezaei, secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, was confirmed received by Iran on 29 October; Iran has not published a reply. The 17 June MOU required the US to end its blockade within 30 days and allow access to frozen funds. Operation Eagle Claw, the US attempt to rescue hostages in Iran, failed in April 1980.

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