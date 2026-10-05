Larry Johnson: The Fuel Crisis Now Driving Trump on Iran,HALF OIL PUMPING STATION IN GULF ARE GONE

The White House says the oil is flowing. So why did it just order Germany and France to drain their emergency diesel reserves? Military analyst Larry Johnson explains why the Iran war has become a diesel war — and why the week of October 9 may show whether the shooting starts again.

KEY MOMENTS: 05:36 Washington’s ultimatum to Germany and France · 11:46 Watch October 9: the carrier in Phuket · 26:47 What sources in Tehran and Islamabad tell the host

WHAT YOU’LL LEARN

— Why diesel, not crude, is the blood of the global economy — and why most refineries can’t simply switch crude.

— What China’s October fuel-export suspension and the G7’s 100-million-barrel release tell you about the real supply picture.

— Iran’s quiet Hormuz “friends and family” arrangement, as Johnson reads it.

— What Tehran expects next, according to the host’s sources — and what a new US strike would cost.#DieselShortage #IranWar #LarryJohnson #StraitOfHormuz #G7 #China #Geopolitics #TransitionProtocol