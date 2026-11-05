Larry Johnson: Strike Iran, Lose Your Stars? Three Tehran Calls, Half the Oil & Water at Risk.

Every colonel who would carry out a strike on Iran now needs a Democratic Senate to make general, Larry Johnson says — and after the vote, TP sources say, Tehran took three calls: Putin first, then Beijing, then Islamabad.

— 13:14 No stars for war? Why the Senate’s power over promotions changes the Iran strike.

— 17:42 Three calls to Tehran — and “the assistance is underway”, per TP sources.

— 08:54 Half the oil, for years — and the war’s oil at the Gulf’s desalination intakes.

What you’ll learn: why Larry Johnson thinks officers will push back on a new strike · who called Tehran after the vote, and in what order · what Johnson says Moscow promised · why the Gulf may pump only half its oil for two to five years · how the war reaches the Gulf’s drinking water · why Johnson says it’s 1920 all over again.

Sourcing note: The Senate confirms every promotion to general and admiral; how that bears on a strike is Larry Johnson’s analysis. The Beijing and Islamabad calls to Mohsen Rezaei are TP’s own sourcing and cannot be independently verified. A Putin–Rezaei phone call was reported by Iranian state media on 2 November; Johnson describes a call on Wednesday 4 November and summarises its message in his own words. The Gulf output and recovery figures are Johnson’s estimates; Rystad Energy estimates up to five years for Qatar’s damaged LNG trains. Public record: Reuters reported a slick about 2 km from a UAE desalination plant’s intake (29 Oct); Vance said “The reason we lost is the war” (4 Nov); Democrats hold at least 54 Senate seats with Alaska and Mississippi uncalled (CBS); the Dow rose 1,569 points and Brent fell 8.2% on 4 November; on 4 November Trump said he is not considering removing Defense Secretary Hegseth.

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