Larry Johnson :Saudi Arabia Just Asked Pakistan to Retake Bab el-Mandeb Is Saudi Arabia Collapsing? The Request That Says It All

A senior Pakistani officer says Saudi Arabia has formally asked Pakistan for naval commandos to retake Bab el-Mandeb. Former CIA analyst Larry Johnson calls it “a suicide mission.” Islamabad has not decided — and Iran is letting the war run.

In this briefing, host Zulfiqar Ali brings what he was told overnight by a senior serving officer in Pakistan’s military establishment, and Larry Johnson tests it live.

— 18:03 The request: Pakistani naval commandos to help get Bab el-Mandeb “back into Saudi control”. Received Wednesday 7 October; under consideration, not accepted, not rejected.

— 19:55 The verdict: why special forces cannot hold Perim Island or Dhubab — and why, in Larry Johnson’s assessment, Saudi Arabia is “a lost cause”.

— 16:58 Iran’s position, as relayed to Pakistan: no move to rein in Ansar Allah until it is on top.

What you’ll learn: why the Saudi-backed counteroffensive failed despite more than 100 airstrikes · why Pakistan agreed to guard Mecca and Medina but not the front · who is really guiding Saudi aircraft · why Iran rejected Washington’s counteroffer · why the shortages of LNG, sulfur, urea and helium hit Pakistan and India first.

Sourcing note: Pakistani and Iranian sourcing is the host’s own reporting and is single-source. The host clarified on air that 40,000 Pakistani troops were requested and agreed, not confirmed as deployed. The leaked CIA analysis on Israel and the Mach 10 missile claim have not been independently confirmed. The Saudi–Yemen border was set by the 1934 Treaty of Taif.

#Pakistan #SaudiArabia #BabElMandeb #Houthis #Yemen #Iran #LarryJohnson #TransitionProtocol